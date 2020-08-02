Love conquers China’s renewed Hong Kong crack down, for now

Much older than the teenagers who came to symbolise the demonstrations, Henry and Elaine insist they were merely providing first aid to those who were teargassed on that day of protests last July. The couple, who own a gym in Hong Kong’s Sheung Wan neighbourhood, pleaded not guilty. They say they didn’t go anywhere near the front lines, and never acted violently or illegally.

Their lawyer argued in court that there was no direct evidence proving they were on the street where the alleged riot happened; CCTV footage showed them in an alley nearby and leaving the area. The court testimony also showed that only umbrellas, protective gear, medical supplies and two walkie-talkies were seized in their arrest.

The prosecution said in court that even though there was no evidence showing that the couple was present at the point where the rioting took place, they shared the goals of those participating in the rioting. Their gear and the fact they were running away from the police, the prosecution said, supported the accusation that they had been involved in rioting.

The couple’s lawyer countered that they were avoiding teargas, not running away.

Henry said he and Elaine “never imagined” they would be arrested. “We never thought we would need to find a lawyer, or who would take care of our dogs.”

Elaine cried sometimes when talking about the separation she felt was sure to come — and fretted over what would happen to the couple’s three dogs, who are like children to them, a source of both worry and wonder. But she said she believed it was her responsibility to stand up for Hong Kong’s future.

“When I look back at my life, what made me proud? I really think that even though I was arrested, I don’t regret standing up. I am scared of being jailed, but I don’t regret it.”

Going through fire and water together

During the demonstrations, protesters gave Henry the nickname Fu Tong, which means “to go through water”. Elaine was nicknamed Dou Fo, which means “to go through fire”. Literally, the names mean they’ll go through fire and water together.

They were among the first to be charged with rioting during the protests last year, arrested with 17-year-old Natalie Lee. The couple also faced an additional charge of possessing a radio apparatus without a valid licence.

Henry and Elaine said they didn’t know Natalie before the arrest. Police were firing rounds of teargas at the time they found Natalie in an alley, having a hard time breathing and barely able to open her eyes. After helping Natalie to rinse her eyes with saline, the couple said they tried to leave the scene. The trio were arrested by riot police in front of a barbed-wire fence and were tried together. Natalie, who also pleaded not guilty, declined to comment when contacted ahead of the court ruling.

Their detention at the police station was one of the toughest moments in their relationship, the couple said. They’ve been inseparable since they started dating in 2014, when protesters paralysed major roads of the financial hub for 79 days late that year demanding full democracy for the city.

All Henry could think about was their wedding, just days away. “The scariest thing about the arrest was that I couldn’t get married on time. The police officers kept telling us that there was no plan to grant us bail,” he said. “The first thing I told my lawyer was to make sure we could be bailed out and get married.”

Once they secured bail and were finally out, they were overwhelmed by all the things they needed to handle — comforting their dogs; apologising to their clients for canceling gym classes while they were being held; finding a suit for Henry to wear in court.

Waking up the morning after their release, they were nervous about appearing in court for the first time. Then they saw the scene outside the courthouse. Even with a typhoon approaching the city and rain lashing down, hundreds of supporters had gathered outside Eastern Court, some of them covered only by plastic bags, to show solidarity.

Many held placards that read, “There are no rioters, only tyranny”, and kept chanting “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time”, until all 44 people who appeared in court that day were granted bail in the afternoon.

Henry and Elaine didn’t know all of the people who had gathered to support them, and many of the supporters didn’t know them.

“It had nothing to do with them, but they stayed put and waited for us under the tropical rainstorm,” Henry said, wiping tears away. “The scene really overwhelmed us. We stopped feeling nervous by the time we entered the court.”

‘I will continue to love you forever’

Four days later, Elaine wore her white wedding dress at a tiny marriage hall of the Cotton Tree Drive marriage registry in the Central district.

They only expected four people, including the two witnesses, to come to their wedding ceremony. Henry didn’t even invite his family, because the couple had received online threats that someone would gatecrash and spoil their wedding, and guests might be doxxed online.

To their surprise, dozens of family members, friends and people they hadn’t even met before showed up that day. Journalists also came and live-streamed their ceremony on social media as if it were a royal wedding, not of two people accused of a serious crime.

“The general impression of Hong Kongers towards criminals is very bad, and rioting is a very serious charge, but they still came. It really showcases the love of Hong Kongers,” Henry said. “I am very touched and proud.”

When the wedding was about to begin, an older stranger suddenly opened the door. Just as Henry and Elaine thought he was there to interfere with the wedding, he instead gave them traditional red envelopes of money as a gift, saying, “Congratulations. Congratulations.”