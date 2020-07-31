World / Asia

Tensions rise ahead of construction of Hindu temple on contested site

Islamic rulers built the Babri Mosque on the site in 1528 but Hindus believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram

31 July 2020 - 08:55 Saurabh Sharma
People shout slogans during a demonstration organised by the Hindu hardline group United Hindu Front to mark the 26th anniversary of the razing of a 16th-century mosque Ayodhya, New Delhi, India, December 6 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI
People shout slogans during a demonstration organised by the Hindu hardline group United Hindu Front to mark the 26th anniversary of the razing of a 16th-century mosque Ayodhya, New Delhi, India, December 6 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

Lucknow — Police have been ordered onto the streets of an Indian town where Hindu groups will next week begin building a temple on a site contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of the country’s most bloody communal violence.

The Supreme Court of India ruled in 2019 that Hindus, who believe the site in the northern town of Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, be allowed to build a temple there.

Hindus say the site was holy for them long before the Muslim Mughals, India’s most prominent Islamic rulers, built the Babri Mosque there in 1528. The court said Muslims be given another plot of land for a mosque.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose ruling Bharatiya Janata Party campaigned for more than three decades for the temple, has been invited to lay the temple’s foundation stone on August 5, officials said.

“But his visit depends on the pandemic situation and security concerns around it,” said a senior official in Modi’s office in New Delhi, referring to the novel coronavirus.

“Social distancing rules will be followed,” said the official, who declined to be identified as he is not an authorised spokesperson.

In 1992, a Hindu mob destroyed the 16th-century mosque on the site, triggering riots in which about 2,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed across the country.

Court battles over the ownership of the site followed.

Since the court ruling last year, tension has eased and Muslims  have largely accepted the decision.

“We've accepted that Hindu temple will be built and there’s no point in creating tension,” said Shakib Noor, a member of a Muslim religious board in Ayodhya.

Nevertheless, authorities in Ayodhya have ordered police to patrol the streets and for barricades to be set up to prevent big crowds gathering next week.

While India has ended its most coronavirus restrictions, it has maintained a ban on religious gatherings.

Donations for the temple have poured in from Hindus in India and abroad. It should be finished by 2022, its supporters say.

“This is a great moment for the entire Hindu community,” said Sharad Sharma, a senior member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a hardline Hindu group involved in the temple’s construction.

Reuters

 

Indian Hindu group expects huge turnout at temple rallies

The Indian Vishwa Hindu Parishad group wants parliament to pass a law for the construction of a Hindu temple, on the site of a demolished mosque
World
1 year ago

US panel wants India put on a religious freedom blacklist

India’s new citizenship law aims to sideline Muslims, but with the US and India getting chummy, the blacklisting is unlikely
World
3 months ago

India’s lauded secular liberalism is being swiftly destroyed

India’s new citizenship law is fast-tracking the isolation and persecution of Indian Muslims,  writes Mihir Sharma
Opinion
7 months ago

Most read

1.
Donald Trump merely ‘suggesting’ a delay to the ...
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe eager for bond sale but investor ...
World / Africa
3.
Australia an instructive snapshot of winter virus ...
World / Asia
4.
Black Republican presidential candidate Herman ...
World / Americas
5.
Zimbabwe signs compensation deal with white ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Tight security for India mosque destruction anniversary

World / Asia

Low-caste Dalits given cremation ground after men disrupt funeral in India

World / Asia

NEWS ANALYSIS: Outrage at India’s new citizenship law fanned by economic ...

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.