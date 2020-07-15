World / Asia

Korean Air ‘nut rage’ family sees matriarch convicted of assault

Lee Myung-hee must do 80 hours of community service after continuing the Cho family tradition of temper tantrums and berating staff

15 July 2020 - 13:52 Yoojung Lee
Heather Cho (centre) humiliated a Korean Air crew over her in-flight nuts, while her sister Cho Hyun-min allegedly threw water at an advertising agency executive. Picture: REUTERS
Heather Cho (centre) humiliated a Korean Air crew over her in-flight nuts, while her sister Cho Hyun-min allegedly threw water at an advertising agency executive. Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — More than a year after being charged with assaulting employees, the matriarch of the family that controls Korean Air received a suspended jail sentence, adding to the string of rage-related scandals that made her two daughters infamous.

The Seoul central district court has sentenced Lee Myung-hee to a suspended two-year prison term as the victims didn’t want to push for punishment after she acknowledged responsibility for her actions, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the judgment. She was instead ordered to do 80 hours of community service.

Lee is the mother of Walter Cho, the chair of Hanjin Kal — the holding company that controls the carrier and whose businesses also span logistics and hotels. Lee couldn’t be contacted, while a representative for Hanjin couldn’t comment as she doesn’t hold a title in the group.

The Cho family has been embroiled in numerous controversies, including what became known as the “nut rage” incident, when Cho’s older sister, Heather, ordered a departing Korean Air Lines flight back to the gate after she was served macadamia nuts in a bag rather than a bowl.

Younger sister, Emily, was fired from her job as a Korean Air Lines vice-president after facing public criticism for allegedly throwing water at an advertising agency worker’s face during a business meeting.

Accused of assaulting workers, including a driver and a security guard, Lee’s case headed to the court in December 2018.

Walter Cho took over the helm of the group after his father’s death in April 2019, but Heather challenged his ascension, leading to a family feud over control of the group and a failed attempt to remove him from the top post.

Walter himself has displayed some anger issues. Earlier this year, he apologised for smashing a vase at his mother’s home on Christmas Day during an argument over the company’s leadership and his older sister’s role.

Bloomberg

One metre or two? Economic pressure stokes distancing debate

Scientists and politicians are at odds over the physical distancing needed to limit transmission
Life
3 weeks ago

Cathay Pacific gets $5bn in state-led bailout plan

The bulk of the capital will come from new shares issued to Aviation 2020, a company owned by the Hong Kong government
Companies
1 month ago

Korean Air’s executives accused in Airbus corruption probe

Airbus says it will pay a record $4bn in fines in 2020 after reaching a plea bargain with French, UK and US prosecutors over bribery accusations
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
US backtracks in standoff with Harvard and MIT ...
World / Americas
2.
Arrest warrants out for London bankers in ...
World / Europe
3.
Hong Kong puts strictest new Covid-19 measures in ...
World / Asia
4.
China hits back at US over weapons deal with ...
World
5.
Singapore enters technical recession as economy ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Airlines bearing the financial brunt of coronavirus calamity

Companies

Korean Air’s executives accused in Airbus corruption probe

Companies

Investors now expect global recession due to coronavirus

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.