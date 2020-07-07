Rescuers race to save people stranded by floods in Japan

Yatsushiro — Emergency services in western Japan were racing against time on Tuesday to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides, with more torrential rain forecast.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued its second-highest emergency warning for heavy rain and landslides over vast swathes of the count ry's southwest and said “risks are rising” nationwide.

At least 50 deaths have been confirmed in the rains that began on Saturday, government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said, but the toll is expected to rise with over a dozen reported missing.

“We are racing against time,” Yutaro Hamasaki, an official in the hardest-hit region of Kumamoto, said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was doubling the deployment of rescue personnel, including police and firefighters as well as coast guards and troops, to 80,000.

Rivers overflowing their banks have swept away bridges and turned roads into lakes, making rescue access possible only by raft or helicopter.

At a school in Omuta city, dozens of children and their teachers spent the night sheltering on the upper floor of the building after floodwater inundated the ground level.

“Shoe cupboards on the group floor were swept away and shoes were floating about,” an 11-year-old girl told rescuers. “Some children were sobbing because they were worried about not being able to get home and were afraid of the heavy rain.”

Kentaro Oishi, who owns a rafting business in the hot springs resort of Hitoyoshi City, said emergency services drafted him in to rescue stranded locals. “I have 20 years of rafting experience, but I never dreamed” of rowing the boat through the city, the veteran paddler said.

‘Filled with water’

Fourteen of the dead were wheelchair-bound residents of a nursing home unable to escape to higher ground as the waters rose.

A rescue worker who searched the facility said: “The ground floor was filled with water and we couldn't get into it. Some people managed to evacuate to the first floor. I've never experienced anything like this in my life.”

Further complicating evacuation efforts was the fear of spreading the coronavirus.

Japan has been relatively lightly affected by the pandemic, with just under 20,000 cases and fewer than 1,000 deaths. But the need to maintain social distancing has reduced capacity at evacuation shelters with hundreds of thousands under non-compulsory orders to take refuge.

In Yatsushiro, authorities converted the local sports gymnasium into a shelter, with families separated off by cardboard walls to prevent the spread of the virus. According to local media, some people were preferring to sleep in their cars rather than risk possible infection at a shelter.

The disaster has compounded problems for businesses already hard hit by the pandemic.

“The damage was beyond our imagination. It's literally a bolt from the blue,” said Yuji Hashimoto, who runs a tourism bureau in the hot-spring resort in Yatsushiro, one of the flood-hit cities in Kumamoto.

“The disaster is a double-whammy as our hot spring resort was struggling to weather the impact of coronavirus. We don't know what will happen to us next,” he said.

The rain front is expected to linger for several more days, moving towards east Japan. Japan is in the midst of its annual rainy season, which frequently unleashes deadly floods and landslides. In 2018, more than 200 people died in devastating floods in the same region of Japan.

