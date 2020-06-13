World / Asia

Australians turn up for Black Lives Matter rallies

Anti-racism protests were triggered around the world following the death late last month of African American George Floyd

13 June 2020 - 09:28 Swati Pandey
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally to raise awareness of Aboriginal deaths in custody, in solidarity with those in the US protesting the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Perth, Australia, on June 13, 2020. Picture: AAP IMAGE/Richard Wainwright via REUTERS
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally to raise awareness of Aboriginal deaths in custody, in solidarity with those in the US protesting the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Perth, Australia, on June 13, 2020. Picture: AAP IMAGE/Richard Wainwright via REUTERS

Sydney — Thousands of people across Australia attended Black Lives Matter protests on Saturday wearing masks and practising social distancing amid warnings from state leaders to call off the events on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The rallies, dominated by a heavy police presence, were mostly peaceful. Protesters marched on the streets or gathered at public parks carrying posters that said “No Justice, No Peace” and “Sorry For The Inconvenience, We Are Trying To Change The World.”

“There have been people like my dad and Aunty Mingelly who have been pushing for change since they were my age — you know that was 50 years ago,” Jacinta Taylor, an organiser of the protest in Perth, told the rally.

“I don’t want to be having to be 80 years old and pushing for this kind of change for my children and my children’s children.”

Anti-racism protests were triggered around the world following the death late last month of African American George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Perth saw the largest gathering of all major Australian cities on Saturday, despite pleas from the premier of Western Australia (WA) state, Mark McGowan, to cancel the event until the coronavirus pandemic was over.

A Black Lives Matter protester in Melbourne had tested positive for the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, this week, while prime minister Scott Morrison has warned the mass gatherings were putting at risk the nation's recovery.

WA health minister Roger Cook this week advised large gatherings were not advisable, although his wife, an indigenous woman, said she would join the rally.

Cook said in a statement his wife was a private citizen and made her own personal choices. “That’s one of the many reasons why I love her,” he said. “I have great sympathy for the cause of ensuring Aboriginal people and minorities are protected from racism.”

Protesters also gathered in small numbers in Melbourne and Sydney, calling for freedom for refugees stuck in indefinite detention. 

Reuters

Dutch deface statues of ‘dubious character’ as protests spread

Following toppling of statues representing racist or colonial figures in the US and Europe, two statues in Rotterdam were vandalised
World
17 hours ago

Trump sees race relations the same way Roman emperors saw the Colosseum

He once wanted a blacks (of assorted hues) vs whites (all blonde) season of The Apprentice, writes Timothy L O’Brien
Opinion
20 hours ago

The UK is selective about its slave-based colonial history

The much-vaunted British Empire, now deceased, was not built on the spirit of enterprise but on the backs of the colonised
World
1 day ago

Greg Glassman quits as CrossFit CEO after outcry over George Floyd tweets

Crossfit franchise owners, employees and customers criticised Glassman’s Twitter posts as insensitive and tone-deaf
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
IMF has grim outlook on global economy
World
2.
Breaking down the costs and benefits of lockdowns
World
3.
Economic meltdown in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF grills ...
World / Africa
4.
Dutch deface statues of ‘dubious character’ as ...
World / Europe
5.
The UK is selective about its slave-based ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

FINANCIAL TIMES: Why boardrooms are still filled with white faces

Opinion

‘End of the Rhode, Cecil’: Oxford protests eye colonialist statue

World

A selection of books that give insight into the problems of race in the US

Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.