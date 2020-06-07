China’s May exports fall as lockdowns continue to curb demand

Beijing — China's exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

The sombre trade readings for the world's second-biggest economy could pile pressure on policymakers to roll out more support for a sector that is critical to the livelihoods of more than 180-million workers. Total trade accounts for about a third of the economy.

Overseas shipments in May fell 3.3% from a year earlier, after a surprising 3.5% gain in April, customs data showed on Sunday. That compared with a 7% drop forecast in a Reuters poll.

While exports fared slightly better than expected, imports tumbled 16.7% compared with a year earlier, worsening from a 14.2% decline the previous month and marking the sharpest decline since January 2016.

It had been expected to fall 9.7% in May.

"Exports benefited from the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) market and exchange rate depreciation, while imports were affected by insufficient domestic demand and commodity price declines," said Wang Jun, chief economist of Zhongyuan Bank.

As a result, China posted a record trade surplus of $62.93bn in May, the highest since Reuters started tracking the series in 1981, compared with the poll's forecast for a $39bn surplus and $45.34bn surplus in April.

China's trade surplus with the US widened to $27.89bn in May, Reuters calculation based on customs data showed.

This comes as Sino-US tensions are again on the rise, though sources say President Donald Trump has little choice but to stick with a phase 1 trade deal for now.

Export headwinds

Both official and private factory surveys for May showed sub-indexes for export orders remained deep in contraction. Profits at China's industrial firms fell almost 30% in the January-April period.

Analysts said bright spots such as exports of medical supplies, of which China has dominated the supply chain, masked the strong headwinds faced by exporters stuck with unsold stock and cancelled orders from abroad.

"Even though the export performance exceeded expectations, the difficulties faced by traditional trade enterprises should not be ignored," said Zhang Yi, chief economist at Zhonghai Shengrong Capital Management.