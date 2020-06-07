World / Asia

China’s May exports fall as lockdowns continue to curb demand

07 June 2020 - 23:30 Yawen Chen
Workers load goods for export onto a crane at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing —  China's exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

The sombre trade readings for the world's second-biggest economy could pile pressure on policymakers to roll out more support for a sector that is critical to the livelihoods of more than 180-million workers. Total trade accounts for about a third of the economy.

Overseas shipments in May fell 3.3% from a year earlier, after a surprising 3.5% gain in April, customs data showed on Sunday. That compared with a 7% drop forecast in a Reuters poll.

While exports fared slightly better than expected, imports tumbled 16.7% compared with a year earlier, worsening from a 14.2% decline the previous month and marking the sharpest decline since January 2016.

It had been expected to fall 9.7% in May.

"Exports benefited from the Asean  (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) market and exchange rate depreciation, while imports were affected by insufficient domestic demand and commodity price declines," said Wang Jun, chief economist of Zhongyuan Bank.

As a result, China posted a record trade surplus of $62.93bn in May, the highest since Reuters started tracking the series in 1981, compared with the poll's forecast for a $39bn surplus and $45.34bn surplus in April.

China's trade surplus with the US widened to $27.89bn in May, Reuters calculation based on customs data showed.

This comes as Sino-US tensions are again on the rise, though sources say President Donald Trump has little choice but to stick with a phase 1 trade deal for now.

Export headwinds

Both official and private factory surveys for May showed sub-indexes for export orders remained deep in contraction. Profits at China's industrial firms fell almost 30% in the January-April period.

Analysts said bright spots such as exports of medical supplies, of which China has dominated the supply chain, masked the strong headwinds faced by exporters stuck with unsold stock and cancelled orders from abroad.

"Even though the export performance exceeded expectations, the difficulties faced by traditional trade enterprises should not be ignored," said Zhang Yi, chief economist at Zhonghai Shengrong Capital Management.

Highlighting the uncertain outlook, the Chinese government said in late May it was not setting an annual growth target, for the first time since 2002, reflecting a cautious stance on policy easing, although some expect domestic demand to bounce back somewhat, while export conditions remain unpredictable.

The economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier.

"In the future exports will basically see negative growth, but it is not necessary to be too pessimistic. It should be within -10%," Zhang said.

"Imports are subject to greater uncertainty, depending on the recovery of domestic market demand and the implementation of the Phase 1 agreement between China and the US," he said.

Reuters 

China halting US soy imports is unlikely to hurt anyone soon

American farmers shouldn’t panic just yet, writes David Fickling, as there are other soy markets, and this fight is about perceived power not products
Opinion
5 days ago

Trump administration suspends Chinese airlines’ access to US

The move is in retaliation for Beijing barring American carriers from re-entering its market
World
4 days ago

Re-election strategy forces Trump to stick with China trade deal

The US president did not mention the Phase 1 deal when imposing curbs on Hong Kong last week
World
6 days ago

Wall Street rallies on signs of economic rebound beyond US protests and pandemic

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow have rebounded sharply from March lows amid coronavirus-related lockdowns
Markets
4 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Nomura’s Hong Kong move reflects wider concern

The territory is losing its commercial relevance due to authoritarian interventions by Beijing
Opinion
5 hours ago

