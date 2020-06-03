World / Asia

Cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai hard amid Covid-19

Authorities have evacuated at least 100,000 people from flood-prone areas with winds set to gust at 120km/h

03 June 2020 - 11:51 Agency Staff
National Disaster Response Force personnel clear fallen trees from a road in Alibag town of Raigad district following Cyclone Nisarga landfall in India's western coast on June 3 2020. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ NDRF
National Disaster Response Force personnel clear fallen trees from a road in Alibag town of Raigad district following Cyclone Nisarga landfall in India's western coast on June 3 2020. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ NDRF

Mumbai — Cyclone Nisarga ripped roofs off homes in a coastal town near Mumbai on Wednesday after officials ordered offices and factories to shut and told people to stay home, reversing a move to ease a coronavirus lockdown in the Indian mega-city.

Mumbai and its surrounds are usually sheltered from cyclones — the last severe storm to hit the city was in 1948 — but authorities have evacuated at least 100,000 people from flood-prone areas in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The storm made landfall near the coastal town of Alibag, about 100km south of Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists said. They warned of heavy rainfall — with winds of up to-110km/h and gusts of up to 120km/h — as well as storm surges up to 2m high.

Those evacuated include nearly 150 Covid-19 patients from a recently built field hospital in Mumbai, underscoring the difficulties facing the city ahead of the monsoon season as it struggles to contain the pandemic.

An Alibag resident evacuated from his home near the sea said he could see corrugated roofing flying through the air as Nisarga’s powerful winds struck.

“The intensity is very strong and nothing like weather events we’ve seen before,” said Milind Dhodre, a professor who lives in Alibag with his wife and son.

The coastal town is a favoured haunt of Bollywood stars and industrialists, who own holiday homes there.

‘Do not leave home’

In Mumbai, police announced fresh restrictions on the city of 18-million people, which was just beginning to emerge from a months-long lockdown, and banned gatherings of four people or more until Thursday afternoon.

“Refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline,” the police tweeted early Wednesday.

“Do not leave your house for your own safety and well-being,” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted late on Tuesday, warning of possible disruptions to the power supply due to heavy rainfall.

“Offices, industries and other activities, which have started functioning, will be shut tomorrow and the day after,” he said.

Slum-dwellers in low-lying areas of Mumbai have been instructed to move to higher ground, with city authorities turning empty schools into temporary shelters.

Inter-state railway services were also disrupted with delays and diversions to ensure that trains would not travel through Mumbai until the cyclone had passed.

Nisarga comes on the heels of Cyclone Amphan, which killed more than 100 people as it ravaged eastern India and Bangladesh last month, flattening villages, destroying farms and leaving millions without electricity.

AFP

Most read

1.
Equatorial Guinea accuses WHO official of ...
World / Africa
2.
Africa’s sick get sicker as serious ailments are ...
World / Africa
3.
Solar power will soon be cheaper than coal
World
4.
Trump threatens to bring in the army to stop US ...
World / Americas
5.
America’s outrage is flexible as it’s based on ...
World

Related Articles

‘Super cyclone’ puts millions at risk in Bangladesh

World / Asia

India starts evacuating thousands and halts port operations as it braces for ...

World / Asia

Thousands forced to flee as typhoon lashes Philippines amid lockdown

World / Asia

Pandemic hampers disaster-relief efforts for Pacific islands

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.