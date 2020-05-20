World / Asia

China trade growth is up, but not sustainable

China’s exports saw a surprise increase in April after closures to control Covid-19, but the country will have to ‘rapidly activate domestic demand’

20 May 2020 - 14:32 Agency Staff
Containers stacked at Tonghai Port on May 19 2020 in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China. Picture: VCG VIA GETTY IMAGES/XU CONGIUN
Containers stacked at Tonghai Port on May 19 2020 in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China. Picture: VCG VIA GETTY IMAGES/XU CONGIUN

Beijing — A recovery in China’s trade growth is not sustainable unless the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control globally, the minister of industry and information technology warned on Wednesday.

China’s exports saw a surprise increase in April, partly because of rising medical product shipments, as production resumed after months of closures to control the Covid-19 pandemic, while imports and exports fell less than expected in renminbi terms during the first four months.

But Miao Wei told a news conference that “though our imports and exports in renminbi terms from January to April have increased moderately, I think that if the global pandemic cannot come under effective control, this is unsustainable”.

To drive economic growth, the country will “rapidly activate domestic demand” to make up for weakness in the international markets, he said.

China had already been trying to boost consumption as a key driver of domestic growth in a drive to recalibrate the economy from one driven by exports and state investment.

Miao also said companies have experienced a fall in production since work resumed because of falling demand after governments went into lockdown to contain the spread of the disease, effectively strangling their economies.

China’s key markets have been reeling from the virus fallout, with more than 30-million jobs destroyed in the US, where the treasury secretary has warned of “permanent damage” to the economy if strict stay-at-home measures are not lifted soon enough.

Asked about the possibility that firms have to stop work again after resuming production, Miao said the “general policy direction is still to ... use domestic demand and consumption to drive economic growth”.

He believes there remains scope for the industrial economy to continue recovering in the second quarter, and said if the pandemic comes under control performance will be better in the second half of 2020.

While a recent survey by Chinese authorities showed some 40% of foreign-funded enterprises plan to step up investment in China in the near term, according to Miao, firms engaged in foreign trade have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic.

He said that China plans to “introduce more targeted policies” to help smaller firms.

AFP

Chinese firms urged to seek London listing

Drive to build links between China and Britain and strengthen global ties
World
1 day ago

EU warns of Chinese takeovers amid staggered reopening

The European Commission worries that Chinese state-owned firms may pay less for financing to fund business operations within Europe
World
23 hours ago

Trump mulls cutting ties with China

US president says he is disappointed in China over its role in the spread of the coronavirus
World
5 days ago

India out to woo US companies from China

The government has approached more than 1,000 firms as Washington moves to blame Beijing for the virus outbreak
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
‘Reckless’ Trump is taking anti-malaria drug ...
World / Americas
2.
EU warns of Chinese takeovers amid staggered ...
World
3.
Main points made at the WHO assembly the US ...
World
4.
Risk managers brace for lengthy global recession
World
5.
Rift widens between Australia and China over ...
World

Related Articles

US warns China against meddling with Hong Kong journalists as row heats up

World / Asia

China opposes US rules on rights and interests of companies such as Huawei

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huawei warns new US sanctions will inflict ‘terrible price’

Companies

Asian markets struggle after report dashes hope of vaccine

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.