World / Asia

Hong Kong’s social-distancing measures not political, says CEO

After the first new coronavirus case in 23 days, Carrie Lam denies that restricting gatherings is aimed at pro-democracy protesters

19 May 2020 - 11:39 Iain Marlow and Natalie Lung
Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG
Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG

Hong Kong — Hong Kong will extend social-distancing measures, despite objections from pro-democracy groups that a ban on large gatherings is being used to suppress protests. 

Food and health secretary Sophia Chan confirmed in a briefing on Tuesday afternoon that the city will extend restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than eight people, for another two weeks until June 4.

Earlier, CEO Carrie Lam said Hong Kong needs to “remain vigilant” after new coronavirus infections broke a 23-day streak without local cases. She denied that a desire to prevent gatherings, such as an annual June 4 vigil commemorating the 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square activists, weighed on the decision.

“There’s no political consideration at all on certain anniversaries or political gatherings and so on,” Lam told reporters before a regular meeting of her Executive Council advisory panel. “Our only consideration is public safety and public-health concerns.

Measures extended past Thursday include the ban on more than eight people — though religious gatherings are exempted — while karaoke lounges and nightclubs will continue to remain shuttered. “There’s no need to relax any measures, but there’s no need to tighten any other measures,” Lam said, citing medical experts advising the government.

The extension comes after Hong Kong, which avoided the full lockdowns of other big cities, relaxed some social-distancing measures, including earlier easing a ban on more than four people. The city also allowed civil servants to return to their offices after working from home.

Even though the city has seen few local cases, Hong Kong has continued to keep social-distancing measures in place at a time when the former British colony is seeing a fresh burst of anti-government demonstrations. Some protesters have expressed fears that Lam’s administration could continue imposing restrictions to suppress pro-democracy rallies and could prevent the annual June 4 vigil in Victoria Park, which usually attracts tens of thousands of people.

Lam said authorities haven’t been able to trace the source of some recent infections and that this is likely a sign there is some silent, or asymptomatic, transmission of the virus. However, she said it is probably impractical to wait a full 28 days without local transmission before deciding whether to relax measures.

The city will increase its testing capacity to 7,000 tests a day — up from about 4,500 now, Lam said, adding that the government is still planning to follow through on its plans of a phased reopening of schools.

Bloomberg

Wider input on Covid-19 is necessary, urges Academy of Sciences

‘Social scientists and humanities scholars should also form part of these advisory structures,’ the academy says
National
21 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Five lessons Covid-19 has taught SA

‘Fixing your roof before it rains’ is always solid advice, as is formulating policies based on real evidence
Opinion
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: Mkhize, moaning of ‘unfair’ criticism, fails to see how this ends

Had Mkhize taken South Africans into his confidence, more people would have understood the rationale for a continued lockdown
Opinion
1 day ago

Quarantine camps are ‘unfair’, say Hong Kong returnees from SA

Residents forced to spend 14 days at a government centre say the decision is based on ‘ignorance and prejudice’
National
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
‘Reckless’ Trump is taking anti-malaria drug ...
World / Americas
2.
Emmanuel Macron loses outright majority in ...
World / Europe
3.
Risk managers brace for lengthy global recession
World
4.
‘Architect of Rwanda genocide’ arrested on ...
World / Africa
5.
High consumption of tobacco ‘not helping’ ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Clash of findings over Covid-19 in children are a poser to reopening schools

Life

Hong Kong pro-democracy protester gets four years in jail

World / Asia

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Dear minister Patel, when can we wear the matching Mao ...

Opinion

No birthday cheer for Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam as protestors jeer

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.