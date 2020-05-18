World / Asia

India starts evacuating thousands and halts port operations as it braces for cyclone

Expected to make landfall on Wednesday, severe storm looms as country eases world’s longest lockdown

18 May 2020 - 11:11 Jatindra Dash and Subrata Nagchoudhury
Picture: 123RF / TOMAS GRIGER
Picture: 123RF / TOMAS GRIGER

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata — India began evacuating thousands of villagers and halted port operations ahead of a cyclone expected to hit its east coast this week, officials said on Monday, piling pressure on emergency services grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The cyclone, expected to make landfall on Wednesday, comes as India eases the world’s longest lockdown, imposed in April against the virus, which has infected more than 96,169 people and killed 3,029.

The states of Odisha and West Bengal sent disaster management teams to move families from homes of mud and thatch to places of shelter from the severe cyclonic storm, Amphan, which is expected to gain strength in the next 12 hours.

“We have to evacuate people from low-lying areas, and protect them from the coronavirus too,” said a senior official of India’s home ministry who sought anonymity.

“It’s not an easy task.”

The cyclone season usually runs from April to December, with severe storms forcing the evacuations of tens of thousands, causing widespread death and damage to crops and property in India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

Authorities at the port of Paradip in Odisha ordered ships to move out to sea to avoid damage as the cyclone that formed over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a super cyclonic storm.

“Operations have been wound down,” said Rinkesh Roy, chair of the Paradip Port Trust. “We are clearing the port.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting in New Delhi, the capital, to plan how to mitigate damage and injuries.

“The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan … is likely to gain more strength and intensify further into a super cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours,” weather officials said in a statement, forecasting heavy rain in eastern and southern areas.

India, with a coastline of 7,516km, is hit by more than a tenth of all the world’s tropical cyclones, most of them hitting its eastern coast around the Bay of Bengal.

Reuters

Thousands forced to flee as typhoon lashes Philippines amid lockdown

Authorities say they will run shelters at half of capacity and provide masks to people who do not have them
World
3 days ago

Pandemic hampers disaster-relief efforts for Pacific islands

Vanuatu fears Covid-19 outbreak after last week’s cyclone leaves tens of thousands homeless
World
1 month ago

Cyclone Harold hits Fiji ahead of its Covid-19 preparation

The category five cyclone destroyed buildings but there are no report of deaths so far
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
‘Architect of Rwanda genocide’ arrested on ...
World / Africa
2.
Tobacco company BAT ready to test possible ...
World
3.
Barack Obama criticises lack of US leadership in ...
World / Americas
4.
Fed chief Powell warns US recovery could take ...
World / Americas
5.
Netanyahu sworn in as head of Israel’s new unity ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Residents shelter in caves as cyclone wipes out Vanuatu town

World / Asia

Cyclone Harold hits Fiji ahead of its Covid-19 preparation

World / Asia

Monster storm flattens buildings on South Pacific island of Vanuatu

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.