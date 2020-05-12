China’s beef with Australia over Covid-19 prompts suspension of meat imports

Sydney, Australia — China has suspended beef imports from four of Australia’s largest meat processors, as the trade of several key agricultural commodities suffers in the wake of souring ties stemming from a dispute over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suspension comes after Australia called for an independent inquiry in April into the origins of the novel coronavirus and just days after China proposed introducing an 80% tariff on Australian barley shipments.

“Some politicians in Australia say too much, they need to stop this rhetoric with China, especially criticism and speculation regarding the origin of the Covid-19 virus,” said Sam McNiven, founder at Australian beef producer Providore Global, exporting to China via a vertically integrated farm-to-table business model. McNiven added that Australia should support its major trade partner China.

Trade minister Simon Birmingham described the import suspension as “disappointing”, but denied it was retribution by China over Australia’s desire for a coronavirus inquiry.

China has rejected the need for an independent inquiry, and Beijing’s ambassador to Australia, Cheng Jingye, in late April said Chinese consumers could shun Australian goods in response to Canberra’s support for such an investigation.

Birmingham said Kilcoy Pastoral Company, JBS’s Beef City and Dinmore plants, and the Northern Cooperative Meat Company have been banned from exporting beef to China due to issues with labelling and health certificates.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, told reporters that China’s customs agency “continuously” found instances of the Australian companies having violated inspection and quarantine requirements and suspended the imports to “ensure the safety and health of Chinese consumers”.

“[China's customs] notified the relevant Australian departments and required them to investigate completely the reason for the problem and to fix it,” Zhao said during a daily briefing in Beijing.

He added that the suspension was unrelated to the bilateral dispute over Covid-19.

Labelling issues were also cited by Beijing when the same companies and two others lost their licences to ship beef to China in 2017 for several months.