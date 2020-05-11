Shanghai Disneyland reopens as company seeks to plug the flow of red ink

Staff held signs instructing "please maintain a proper social distance from other guests" and yellow lines and posters on the ground showed people where to stand when waiting.

Disney said there would be increased frequency of sanitisation and disinfection, and the park will limit or suspend performances that often include interaction between visitors and characters such as Mickey Mouse.

Despite the measures and persistent fear of new infections, tickets for the first day sold out within minutes after going on sale on Friday, Chinese state media said.

"Though many areas are still closed we are very much looking forward to the first day of reopening and wondering what's the difference inside today compared to before," said a woman who gave the English name "Kitty". "We have stayed at home for around two months and got bored enough."

Andrew Bolstein, senior vice-president of operations at the resort, said the "vast majority" of attractions and facilities were open and they will be "adding more and more as time goes on".

'Encouraging signs'

Coronavirus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in December and later spread globally, forcing countries around the world to take restrictive prevention measures that have rocked the global economy.

But as the first virus-affected country, China also has a head start on returning to normal as the number of reported cases in the country has plummeted.

Business activity began resuming in March and April major tourist sites around the country were reopened and middle and high schools started resuming classes.