World / Asia

New Wuhan infections fuel fears of renewed Covid-19 rise

Cases add caution to drive to lower coronavirus-related restrictions across China as businesses restart

11 May 2020 - 08:34 Se Young Lee, Lusha Zhang, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo
A woman wearing a face mask sits next to a fruit stall at a residential area after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China. Picture: REUTERS / ALY SONG
A woman wearing a face mask sits next to a fruit stall at a residential area after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China. Picture: REUTERS / ALY SONG

Beijing — Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the central Chinese city was lifted a month ago, stoking the concern of a wider resurgence of the disease.

The new infections add a layer of caution to efforts to lower coronavirus-related restrictions across China as businesses restart and individuals go back to work.

Wuhan reported five new confirmed cases, all of whom live in the same residential compound. One of them was the wife of an 89-year-old male patient reported a day earlier in the first confirmed case in the city since April 3.

All of the latest confirmed cases were previously classified as asymptomatic, people who test positive for the virus and are capable of infecting others but do not show clinical signs such as a fever.

The number of asymptomatic cases in China is unknown, as they appear on the radar of health officials only when they show up positive during tests conducted as part of contact tracing and health checks.

China does not include asymptomatic cases in its overall tally of confirmed cases, now at 82,918, until they exhibit signs of infection. Mainland China has reported 4,633 deaths.

Hundreds of asymptomatic cases in Wuhan, which was released on April 8 from a months-long lockdown, are now being monitored, according to the city’s health authority.

The number of new cases reported in China since April has been small compared with the thousands confirmed daily in February, thanks to a nationwide regime of screening, testing and quarantine.

The government said on Friday that China will gradually reopen cinemas, museums and other recreational venues, though restrictions including mandatory reservations and a limit on numbers will be in place.

Shanghai has already reopened some night entertainment venues such as discotheques. Walt Disney on Monday reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park, though to a reduced number of visitors.

New outbreaks in China in the past two months have mainly developed in residential compounds or at hospitals.

South Korea is also battling a wave of new cases, though there the most recent outbreaks started in nightclubs and bars.

Inner Mongolia

The Wuhan cases helped push the overall new Covid-19 infections confirmed on May 10 to 17, the highest daily increase since April 28.

Of the new cases, seven were so-called imported cases in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia involving travellers from overseas, compared with two reported a day earlier.

Northeastern Jilin province, which on Saturday reported a cluster of infections in one of its cities, Shulan, reported three additional local cases.

Shulan has been marked a high-risk area, the only place in China with that designation so far, after all cities in the country were declared as low-risk days earlier.

One of the three cases confirmed in the province on May 10 was from Shulan. The other two were from the city of Jilin uncovered through contact-tracing of people who were in contact with earlier Shulan cases.

Nearby Liaoning and Heilongjiang provinces each reported one case, adding to worries about a resurgence of the outbreak in the region.

A 70-year-old patient in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, had tested negative seven times before results turned positive.

In China, the number of new asymptomatic Covid-19 cases fell to 12 on May 10 compared with 20 reported a day earlier.

Reuters

China calls US’s bluff on virus origins and has WHO in its court

In his re-election campaign, Donald Trump is blaming China for not stopping the coronavirus, saying it is ‘worse than Pearl Harbor’
World
3 days ago

Europe braces for reopening after grim Covid-19 lockdown

Governments are desperate to reopen, but most are choosing a gradual approach
World
10 hours ago

No probe into Covid-19 before pandemic is over, China says

China’s UN ambassador, Chen Xu, says there has been ‘absurd and ridiculous’ politicisation of the new coronavirus
World
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Sweden’s ignoring the coronavirus wouldn’t work ...
World / Europe
2.
Tracing apps could be new normal for travellers ...
World
3.
Chicago’s murder rate no better, as lockdown ...
World / Americas
4.
Europe braces for reopening after grim Covid-19 ...
World / Europe
5.
Tanzanian president John Magufuli questions ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

DAVID PILLING: Africa holds its breath amid low Covid-19 death toll

Life

Over 20-million jobs lost in US in April due to Covid-19

World / Americas

About 190,000 African lives could be lost to Covid-19, WHO warns

World / Africa

Ramadan in Somalia means mosques but no masks

World / Africa

Tracing apps could be new normal for travellers in wake of lockdown

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.