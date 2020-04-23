Gilead’s coronavirus drug remdesivir fails in first trial

Bengaluru — Gilead Sciences's experimental coronavirus drug failed its first randomised clinical trial, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing draft documents published accidentally by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Trading in the shares of the company was halted after they fell 6%.

Gilead said it regretted that the WHO prematurely released information regarding the study, which has since been removed. The company said investigators in the study did not provide permission for publication of the results.



The Chinese trial showed the antiviral remdesivir did not improve patients' condition or reduce the pathogen's presence in the bloodstream, the report said.