Gilead’s coronavirus drug remdesivir fails in first trial

Interest in Gilead's drug has been high as there are no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for Covid-19

23 April 2020 - 20:23 Saumya Sibi Joseph
A Gilead logo on a smartphone next to a screen showing a coronavirus graphic. Picture: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP
Bengaluru — Gilead Sciences's experimental coronavirus drug failed its first randomised clinical trial, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing draft documents published accidentally by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Trading in the shares of the company was halted after they fell 6%.

Gilead said it regretted that the WHO prematurely released information regarding the study, which has since been removed. The company said investigators in the study did not provide permission for publication of the results.

The Chinese trial showed the antiviral remdesivir did not improve patients' condition or reduce the pathogen's presence in the bloodstream, the report said.

Researchers studied 237 patients, giving the drug to 158 and comparing their progress with the remaining 79. The drug also showed significant side effects in some, which meant 18 patients were taken off it, according to the Financial Times.

Interest in Gilead's drug had been high as there are no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for Covid-19, and doctors are desperate for anything that might alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can shut down other organs in extremely severe cases.

The company is testing the drug in multiple trials and trial results from a study involving 400 patients hospitalised with severe cases of the illness are expected later in April.

Remdesivir, which previously failed as a treatment for Ebola, is being tried against Covid-19 because it is designed to disable the mechanism by which certain viruses, including the new coronavirus, make copies of themselves and potentially overwhelm their host's immune system.

Reuters

Pfizer and BioNTech to start human trials of Covid-19 vaccine

Tests will be on 200 healthy people in the first stage of the trial as drug companies around the world race to find a vaccine
1 day ago

Coronavirus crisis will be with us for a long time, warns WHO

The health body’s chief says most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics
12 hours ago

More than one vaccine for Covid-19 is vital, Glaxo CEO says

‘It normally takes a decade … to develop a vaccine but we are in an unprecedented situation and the need is incredibly urgent,’ Emma Walmsley says
1 week ago

Giants Sanofi and GSK join forces to create coronavirus vaccine

The drugmakers plan to start human trials in the second half of 2020, and may have a vaccine available by the second half of 2021
1 week ago

