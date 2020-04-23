China vs Hong Kong battle restarts despite Covid-19 lockdown

Hong Kong — A roundup of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and a row over the powers of Beijing’s office in the city have deepened the political crisis engulfing the financial hub, even as a coronavirus lockdown prevents large-scale protests.

The mass demonstrations that convulsed the semi-autonomous Chinese city for seven straight months last year have dissipated during the Covid-19 crisis as cautious residents stick to social distancing.

But over the past week, political tensions have soared once more, threatening to up-end the calm in a city still ruptured by ideological divides and where many fear China’s strengthening grip is eroding their freedoms.

There is a “new, gritty nastiness emerging”, risk management consultants Steve Vickers Associates warned in a note this week, and with neither Beijing nor the democracy camp willing to make compromises, future unrest is near inevitable.

On Saturday, police arrested 15 prominent activists on charges linked to last year’s demonstrations. Those detained were not masked protesters who often violently clashed with police, but rather some of the city’s best-known moderates — including former lawmakers, academics and a media tycoon.

Among them was 81-year-old barrister Martin Lee, who, in the 1980s, helped draft the “basic law” — the city’s mini-constitution that grants liberties and a high degree of autonomy unseen on the Chinese mainland.

The police swoop came during a row over whether Beijing is re-interpreting a key part of that document.

Constitutional row

The spat began when the liaison office — which represents China’s central government — issued a statement condemning pro-democracy lawmakers for filibustering in the legislature. The office suggested the politicians had breached their oath of office and could be prosecuted.

That sparked accusations that Beijing had crossed a line.

While China’s control over Hong Kong’s foreign policy and defence is undisputed, article 22 of the basic law forbids Beijing departments from “interfering” in areas where the city governs itself — such as its legislature and separate judicial system.

As criticism mounted, the liaison office made a landmark announcement: it was not governed by the provision — even though documents previously submitted to Hong Kong’s legislature stated it was. Instead, it argued it has a “distinctive” role and could exercise a “supervisory power” over the city.