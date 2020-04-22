World / Asia

Signs that Hong Kong ‘home-grown terrorism’ may flare up again

Police warn of measures of the kind that set off antigovernment protests in 2019

22 April 2020 - 08:48 Jessie Pang
It is unclear whether the discovery of explosives by politic in Hong Kong were related to the antigovernment protests that rattled Hong Kong in 2019 such as this march on June 12 2019. REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
It is unclear whether the discovery of explosives by politic in Hong Kong were related to the antigovernment protests that rattled Hong Kong in 2019 such as this march on June 12 2019. REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Hong Kong — Hong Kong’s security secretary, John Lee, said on Wednesday that the Chinese-ruled city is facing the risk of “home-grown terrorism” after several police reports of finding explosive materials.

It was unclear whether any of the incidents were related to the antigovernment protests that rattled Hong Kong in 2019 before pausing in recent months amid social distancing adopted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest incident involved a suspected small, homemade explosive device mailed in an envelope to police headquarters, police said, adding it could have injured anyone within 1m. Police said the explosive ordnances disposal team dealt with the device and evacuation was deemed unnecessary.

In recent months, police said they had discovered explosive substances and devices across the city, including in a downtown school and on train tracks near the mainland border. They said homemade devices were discovered at protests sites in 2019 and during raids of homes where protesters were arrested.

“I want to remind people of the risk of rising home-grown terrorism,” Lee told reporters. “Some might die because of bombs, buildings might be demolished.”

“I asked police and other law enforcement agencies to strengthen the work related to that,” Lee said, adding that this could include using terrorism financing legislation to freeze the assets of those involved.

Critics say authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing are increasingly using the threat of what they call terrorism to justify calls for new national security laws. A previous attempt to draft a national security law for Hong Kong, known as Article 23, was met with mass protests in 2003 amid fears it would limit the city’s freedoms. It was abandoned.

