Mixed views on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health

Sources and officials in South and US downplay the significance of his absence from his father's birthday celebrations

22 April 2020 - 10:22 Josh Smith and Hyonhee Shin
Kim Jong-un. Picture: REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un. Picture: REUTERS/KCNA

Seoul — North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of leader Kim Jong-un’s health or whereabouts, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by media reports that he is gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure.

North Korean media presented a business as usual image, carrying routine reporting of Kims achievements, publishing his older or undated quotes on issues such as the economy. South Korean and Chinese officials and sources familiar with US intelligence have cast doubt on the South Korean and US media reports, while the White House said it is closely monitoring the matter.

US President Donald Trump, who held unprecedented summits with Kim in 2018 and 2019 in an attempt to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons, said the reports have not been confirmed and he does not put much credence in them.

“I just hope hes doing fine,” Trump told a White House news conference on Tuesday. “Ive had a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un. And Id like to see him do well. Well see how he does. We dont know if the reports are true.”

Asked whether he would try to reach out to Kim to check on his condition, Trump said: “Well I may, but I just hope hes doing fine.”

Speculation about Kims health first arose due to his absence from the anniversary of the birthday of North Koreas founding father and Kims grandfather, Kim Il-sung, on April 15. On Wednesday, the main headlines from KCNA included pieces on sports equipment, mulberry picking, and a meeting in Bangladesh to study North Koreas “juche” or self-reliance ideology. The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried older or undated remarks attributed to Kim in articles about the economy, the textile industry, city development, and other topics.

As usual Kims name was plastered all over the newspaper, but there were no reports on his whereabouts.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported late on Monday that Kim, who is believed to be about 36, was hospitalised on April 12, hours before the cardiovascular procedure. The story's English version carried a correction on Tuesday to say the report was based on a single unnamed source in North Korea, not multiple as it earlier stated.

It said his health had deteriorated since August due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork, and he was now receiving treatment at a villa in the Mount Myohyang resort north of the capital Pyongyang.

On Tuesday, CNN reported an unnamed US official as saying that the US is “monitoring intelligence” that Kim is in grave danger after surgery. However, two South Korean government officials rejected the CNN report and the presidential Blue House said there were no unusual signs from North Korea. China, North Koreas only big-power ally, also dismissed the reports.

Trumps national security adviser, Robert OBrien, told Fox News the White House is monitoring the reports “very closely”.

“Theres lots of conjecture going around,” a senior Trump administration official said on condition of anonymity late on Tuesday when asked if there was confirmation of the reports.

North Korea experts have cautioned that hard facts about Kims condition are elusive, but said his unprecedented absence from important celebrations for his grandfathers birthday last week signals that something may have gone awry.

Thae Yong Ho, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to London who defected to South Korea in 2016, said the state medias extended silence is unusual because it had been quick to previously dispel questions about the status of its leadership. “Every time there is controversy about [Kim], North Korea would take action within days to show he is alive and well,” he said in a statement. His absence from the April 15 anniversary worship, in particular, is “unprecedented,” Thae said.

Kim is a third-generation hereditary leader who rules North Korea with an iron fist, coming to power after his father Kim Jong-il died in 2011 from a heart attack.

Reporting from inside North Korea is notoriously difficult, especially on matters concerning its leadership, given tight controls on information. There have been past false reports regarding its leaders, but the fact that Kim has no clear successor means any instability could present a major international risk.

Trump said he had asked Kim about succession in the past but declined to elaborate. “The basic assumption would be maybe it would be someone in the family,” said OBrien. “But, again, its too early to talk about that because we just dont know what condition Chairman Kim is in and well have to see how it plays out.”

With no details known about Kims young children, analysts said Kims sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over.

In recent years, Kim has launched a diplomatic offensive to promote himself as a world leader, holding three meetings with Trump, four with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and five with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kim has sought to have international sanctions against his country eased, but has refused to dismantle his nuclear weapons programme, a steadfast demand by the US.

Reuters

