Top global oil trader Hin Leong failed to declare $800m losses, court papers show

Singapore — The founder and director of top Singapore oil-trading company Hin Leong Trading directed the firm not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years, he said in a court filing reviewed by Reuters.

The affidavit signed by Lim Oon Kuin, a Chinese immigrant in his 70s widely known as OK Lim, is part of a filing on Friday to the Singapore High Court by HLT and subsidiary Ocean Tankers, seeking a six-month moratorium on debts of $3.85bn to 23 banks.

The filing cites a collapse in the oil price and the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered oil demand and pushed up costs for HLT, one of Asia's largest oil traders.

Despite reporting net profit of $78.2m for the business year ended in October, “HLT has not been making profits in the last few years”, Lim said in the filing, which has not been made public.

The company “suffered about $800m in futures losses over the years but these were not reflected in the financial statements,” he said. “In this regard, I had given instructions to the finance department to prepare the accounts without showing the losses and told them that I would be responsible if anything went wrong.”

Reuters was the first to disclose the existence of Lim’s affidavit spelling out the losses and specifics including his acknowledgment of personal responsibility for not reporting the losses. Bloomberg cited the $800 million in losses in a report late Sunday.

Lim, reached by phone, declined to say to Reuters. Patrick Ang, managing partner at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, which is advising Hin Leong, also declined to say when reached by e-mail.

Lim's son Evan Lim Chee Meng, a director at HLT and Ocean Tankers, who also submitted a signed affidavit with the debt-moratorium request, did not respond to an e-mail requesting say. HLT and Ocean Tankers could not be reached for say over the weekend.

The 23 banks named in the filing declined or did not respond to e-mailed requests in the past several days for say.

The affidavit, which said Lim was resigning immediately as director of the family-held company he founded half a century ago from a single delivery truck, did not specify over how many years the losses were incurred or why he was blaming HLT's difficulties on problems that arose largely in the past few months.