World / Asia

Eateries open again in China, but business is far from booming

With staff gone, social-distancing still in place, and people having less cash, opening up any economy is a slow process

14 April 2020 - 12:20 Martin Quin Pollard
A customer writes down his information as he enters a Moka Bros restaurant in Beijing, China on April 10 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MARTIN POLLARD
A customer writes down his information as he enters a Moka Bros restaurant in Beijing, China on April 10 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MARTIN POLLARD

Beijing — The worst of the Covid-19 outbreak in China may be over, but one Beijing-based restaurant chain is struggling with a “new reality” — fewer customers, reduced seating capacity, shorter hours, pay cuts, and problems of cash flow and landlords.

Spring is usually a strong season for the Moka Bros chain, but daily sales are down about 60% on last year, says Alex Molina, who, with two partners, started the 14-outlet Mosto Group from a single restaurant 12 years ago.

Several stores may close for good, and by year-end, losses could hit about $1m. “It’s been a little bit traumatic and the days pass and the situation is coming back to a certain level of a new normality,” said Molina, a Colombian who is also creative director of the Mosto Group which includes Moka and three other brands. 

“But it’s been the longest three months of my life,” he said as a steady trickle of customers mostly kept their masks on until their food or beverages arrived.

The restaurant normally seats 60 to 70 but social distancing regulations now limits it to 30. If more customers come, they are told to wait, but this means some just leave, staff said.

With few tourists — all arrivals to Beijing must undergo a 14-day quarantine and foreigners are barred from entering China — “we are living off our regulars”, Molina said.

Staff once numbered about 200, but several dozen have been let go. Opening hours have been cut to one shift per day, salaries deferred and management have taken a 50% pay cut.

Some landlords are offering discounts, but with others negotiations are ongoing, he said. Options on the table include profit and revenue-sharing as an alternative to rent.

Nevertheless, Moka Bros has tried to be creative, especially with its online marketing and delivery, such as adding temporary discounts and “personal, handwritten” notes to customers.

“It’s going to be a new reality that we are going to need to reinvent ourselves and find a way,” said Molina. “But it’s going to take longer. But for sure we’re going to find a way. People love to go to restaurants.” 

Reuters

China is not breaking down the door to offer Africa debt relief

After decades of generous lending China tops the creditor list and will have to lead Covid-19 measures too
World
19 hours ago

Volumes in China are recovering quickly, Bidcorp says

Food logistics group sees encouraging sign that demand will bounce back
Companies
3 hours ago

Getting tested in Wuhan

A coronavirus test in the Chinese city is fast, cheap and easy
World
2 hours ago

China's Wuhan to keep testing residents as coronavirus lockdown eases

The city of 11 million people is emerging from a 2-month lockdown
World
4 days ago

Most read

1.
'The Big Short’ investor Burry says lockdowns are ...
World
2.
US mulls opening the economy amid signs that the ...
World / Americas
3.
China is not breaking down the door to offer ...
World / Africa
4.
UK finance minister warns economy could shrink up ...
World / Europe
5.
Bodies of 150 Covid-19 victims removed from ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.