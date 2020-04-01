Kiwis white with rage over cauliflower prices

Wellington — The coronavirus pandemic has upended life for billions, but New Zealanders tolerating strict lockdown laws have drawn the line at surging cauliflower prices and are demanding that the government acts.

New Zealand authorities monitoring price gouging amid the global health crisis have been flooded with complaints about the cost of the humble vegetable. Rather than profiteering from soaring demand for face masks and cleaning products, or even alcohol and cigarettes, Kiwi retailers stand accused of dirty tactics in the veg aisle.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched a reporting service called Price Watch on Monday which she said received almost 1,000 e-mails on its first day of operation.