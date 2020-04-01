World / Asia

Kiwis white with rage over cauliflower prices

Prime minister assures nation price gouging during Covid-19 crisis is being taken seriously

01 April 2020 - 09:58 afp.com
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during her media update at the Beehive Theatrette, parliament on Wednesday in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ MARK MITCHELL
Wellington — The coronavirus pandemic has upended life for billions, but New Zealanders tolerating strict lockdown laws have drawn the line at surging cauliflower prices and are demanding that the government acts.

New Zealand authorities monitoring price gouging amid the global health crisis have been flooded with complaints about the cost of the humble vegetable. Rather than profiteering from soaring demand for face masks and cleaning products, or even alcohol and cigarettes, Kiwi retailers stand accused of dirty tactics in the veg aisle.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched a reporting service called Price Watch on Monday which she said received almost 1,000 e-mails on its first day of operation.

“The most common complaint was... the high price of cauliflower, with some e-mails quoting NZ$13 [US$7.70] each,” she told reporters Wednesday. “Prices of hand sanitiser, bread, meat, facemasks and garlic also featured.

“I want to say to people that we are taking these complaints seriously.”

Statistics New Zealand’s website has cauliflower pricing information going back more than a decade, showing the vegetable cost about NZ$4 at the end of 2019.

North Island supermarket owner Sagar Patel last week revealed that officials had questioned him about the price of his cauliflower, a seasonal item.

Patel denied any wrongdoing and said high-volume items such as bread make more sense for profit gouging. “Our sales for cauliflower represents less than 0.01% of our weekly turnover, why would we try to price gouge on an item that is so insignificant to our business?” he told the New Zealand Herald.

AFP

Why the UN is calling Covid-19 the worst crisis since World War 2

World

Life in lockdown: stories from inside a township

Features

