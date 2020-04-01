Beijing in quandary over six months between Olympics

Beijing — Beijing 2022 organisers say they face “a special situation” after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics means less than six months between the Summer and Winter Games.

The Tokyo Olympics are now scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8 2021 after they were put back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the Beijing Winter Games beginning on February 4 2022 there is the unusual challenge of almost back-to-back Olympics.

“The new dates of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games mean we are faced with a special situation where the Summer Games and Winter Games are to be held in half-a-year,” a Beijing 2022 official told Xinhua news agency.