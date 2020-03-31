Bangladesh trafficking survivors battle as coronavirus shuts businesses

Emergency fund established

Three antislavery charities, which provide the bulk of support to survivors with limited government help available, said several victims with businesses had asked for assistance.

Justice and Care, a charity that has helped victims open beauty parlours and get jobs in the garment industry, said it was setting up an emergency fund to help more than 100 people.

“Some of them need groceries, some need money. Some of them have given birth, so they need medical support,” said Shauly Sultana, the charity's senior programme officer.

Shariful Islam, head of the migration department at aid group BRAC, said it had been a challenge to offer services to returned migrants and slavery victims due to social distancing.

“We haven't been able to bring them to our centre and guide them like we used to because of the coronavirus,” said Islam, whose organisation has helped trafficking survivors to open food businesses and buy small cars to run taxi services.

There is no official data but thousands of trafficking victims have returned home from India and Saudi Arabia in recent years, from women sold for sex to men used in construction work.

Fear over re-trafficking

The government announced on Sunday that it would provide food and financial aid to the poor, day labourers, roadside tea stall owners and others who lead a hand-to-mouth existence.

Yet a one-off payment will not suffice for most slavery victims and they should receive a long-term package of support, said Binoy Krishna Mallick, head of the charity Rights Jessore.

“The lack of support can lead to survivors looking for loans and leave them desperate,” he said. “This can lead to re-trafficking, once the impact of the coronavirus recedes.”

An official at the interior ministry said she had asked its partner agencies — including the United Nations' migration agency (IOM) — to redirect funds from their existing anti-trafficking projects to support survivors based on their needs.

“The situation of survivors is always delicate,” said Ferdousi Akhter, additional secretary at the ministry. “We need to take care of them or else they might be desperate ... they could be in danger of getting trafficked again.”

Khadija, a trafficking survivor who was sold to a brothel in India, is looking for a loan as she is unsure if she will ever be able to get her beauty parlour business up and running again.

“Even if the restrictions are lifted, I don't think people will come to the parlour. They are too scared because of the virus,” said the 26-year-old, who declined to give her full name for fear of reprisals. “I don’t know how I will continue.”

Thomson Reuters Foundation