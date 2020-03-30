India’s female seaweed divers swim against the tide of climate change

In a blue plastic barrel, Meenakshi Mookupori packed her belongings for a five-day stay on an island in the Indian Ocean, off the Coromandel coast of south India.

Besides her clothes, toothbrush and soap, she included her diving gear — a worn-out pair of black socks, a locally made pair of goggles, cheap plastic slippers, cloth gloves, a round metallic plate with straps — and pain killers.

Mookupori, 56, is one of nearly 2,000 women in Tamil Nadu state who dive to collect seaweed used in making agar, a gelatinous substance that becomes a thickener in food and medicines.

“I started accompanying my mother and grandmother to sea when I was eight or 10,” she said, as she helped load cans of drinking water onto the boat.

“Those days, the seaweed collection was huge. We would bring back bags full. Now the quantity has reduced. The number of days we harvest the seaweed has also reduced. The sea has changed and we also had to.”

Rising sea levels, hotter temperatures and stronger currents along this coast — considered one of the best for commercial seaweed cultivation — are some of the changes Mookupori is seeing.

Scientists say they are caused by climate change.

“With the rise in sea temperature and salinity, seaweed growth has declined in the last decade,” said K Eswaran, a scientist who heads the field research unit of the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute in Ramanathapuram district.

“Women who harvest seaweed have definitely been affected, with their incomes coming down by at least 20%," he said.

Down under

Mookupori grew up watching her mother leave home before dawn, board a boat and go to work harvesting in the Gulf of Mannar.

The shallow bay with a 365km coastline is known for its coral reefs and is home to endangered species such as dugongs, a marine mammal related to the manatee.

In 1986, the region was declared a national biodiversity park under India's Wildlife Protection Act and collecting natural resource there was prohibited.

A Tamil Nadu government report noted at the time that the major environmental threat to the gulf region was quarrying of coral for production of calcium carbide and lime.

But creation of the marine park meant restrictions on accessing the bay's 21 uninhabited islands to fish — or to collect seaweed — for 125 local villages.

“It was like they were declared thieves in their own backyard,” said Venugopal, the programme head for the non-profit International Collective in Support of Fishworkers (ICSF) Trust.

“The national park excluded them from that space, making it challenging for the women to earn a livelihood, instead of giving them rights to the sea and including them in the conservation programme.”