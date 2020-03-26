Lifting the lockdown in China isn’t going that smoothly

Xianninga — Residents of China’s Xianning city, eager to travel after a two-month lockdown, faced an unexpected hurdle only hours after the borders were opened — they needed to pass a new, rapid-detection test to show they didn’t have the coronavirus.

Dozens rushed to the city’s largest hospital but were told the hospital was no longer doing the nucleic acid tests and were advised to try hospitals in nearby villages or towns. The test uses genetic material from throat swabs and normally takes a few hours for a result.

“If we can’t get the nucleic acid test how can we leave? I can’t get on the train, I’ve bought my ticket but I can’t leave,” Shen Jianning said on Thursday morning. Shen, who wants to return to his job on a metro construction project in Shanghai, rushed to Xianning Central Hospital at about 4am on Thursday in hopes of getting a nucleic acid test, but was told by doctors there that they were no longer doing the tests and he had to find an alternative.

Signs pasted on glass doors of the hospital, the city’s largest, said people should go to village or town hospitals to get the tests done.