Australia injects A$66bn more to avert recession and save jobs

Canberra — Australia has unleashed an additional A$66bn in stimulus for the coronavirus-stricken economy, including cash payments of as much as A$100,000 to small businesses, in a second package aimed at averting recession and saving jobs.

The plan will provide A$25.2bn in support to businesses and not-for-profit charities, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

It will also partially guarantee loans to support A$40bn in lending to small and medium-sized firms. Unemployment benefits will double and the worst-hit workers will be allowed to access pension savings early.

The new measures dwarf the government’s initial A$17.6bn stimulus package announced on March 12. As the crisis continues and the economic impact becomes clearer, the government expects to announce a third fiscal injection as Australia’s economy spirals towards its first recession since 1991.

“There will be more packages, there will be more support,” Morrison said at a media conference at the parliament in Canberra. “We’ll be supercharging our safety net, we’ll be supporting our most vulnerable.”