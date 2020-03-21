This is how Russia tried to restore Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, and failed

In 2018, he was indicted by a grand jury in the US for his companies’ alleged role in trying to sway the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors have now dropped the charges against Prigozhin’s company, Concord Management and Consulting, although the allegations against him remain. Prigozhin has not entered a plea. Concord didn’t respond to requests for comment on Prigozhin’s alleged Libyan engagements. However, in a March 17 statement, Prigozhin said the dropped charges showed that the US government “feared publicity and just court proceedings” and the allegations were “mendacious and false.”

As Bloomberg reported in 2019, digital documents collected from Shugaley and Seifan after their arrest linked them to a so-called troll farm, or digital propaganda and disinformation company, connected to Prigozhin. They also showed the company had been in touch with Saif al-Islam.

“Saif al-Islam is Prigozhin’s project,” said Kirill Semenov, a Libya expert at the Kremlin-funded Russian International Affairs Council. But others in the Kremlin had doubts about him, he said.

By the start of 2019, Libya had been divided between a UN-recognised but weak government led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in the West including Tripoli, while field marshal Haftar held sway in the east and the south. In April, Haftar decided to seize the capital.

Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli faltered despite backing from the UAE, dragging the warring sides into a stalemate in the city’s suburbs. Wagner dispatched more than 1,400 mercenaries, but the move ultimately backfired because the desperate government in Tripoli turned to Turkey for military help, altering the balance of power in the conflict.

Haftar’s spokesperson Ahmed sl-Mismari has denied that Russian mercenaries are fighting alongside his forces, but acknowledged there were Russian teams deployed to the east to help with maintenance of aircraft and weapons. Putin has publicly distanced himself from the mercenaries, saying that even if they were in Libya, they had nothing to do with the Russian government. A spokesperson for the Kremlin didn’t respond to a request for comment. Haftar’s spokesperson didn’t respond either.

Moscow’s strategy of betting on multiple horses in Libya has hit headwinds before. In late 2018, Russia facilitated a phone call between the field marshal and Saif al-Islam to try to get them on the same page, according to three people familiar with the conversation. It didn’t go well.

In his meetings with the Russian consultants, Gaddafi’s son made no secret of his contempt for Haftar.

“Eighty percent of those fighting on the side of Haftar are my people,” he told them, according to the Russians’ records of the meetings. “When he takes over Tripoli, the people he considers his own will change sides. I know he wants to kill me, but he won’t be able to make that happen.”

Saif al-Islam predicted that elections would eventually take place whether or not Haftar won the war — and that he and not Haftar would come out on top. But first, he also sought some Russian assistance, according to the notes seen by Bloomberg.

At one meeting, they discussed training consultants in neighbouring Tunisia, and building up a group of “specialists” who would distribute messages over social media. “He’s very interested in counter-propaganda,” the Russians noted.

They presented him with a slide show, entitled, “Saif Gaddafi. Revival of Libya. Strategy.” It laid out steps for him to either become a candidate or support a leader in exchange for a role in a new government. The Russian plan including organising a “flash mob” of the Libyan community in The Hague. The slogan: “Safe with Saif.”

The Hague is home to the International Criminal Court, which issued warrants for Saif al-Islam and his father in 2011 for crimes against humanity including murder and persecution. Libya challenged the admissibility of the case against Saif al-Islam, which the court rejected in 2013. In 2015, in a trial of former regime officials, a Tripoli court sentenced Saif al-Islam to death in absentia. Hours later, legislators for the UN-backed government in Libya passed an amnesty for some crimes committed after the uprising.

At their final meeting in April as covered in the notes, Saif Al-Islam promised to provide a list of military commanders loyal to him, and to make arrangements to receive personnel from what the Russians described in the memo as “our Sudanese company”, according to the files seized by the Libyans.

Shugaley and Seifan headed back to their Tripoli apartment, and were arrested soon after. A third Russian, Alexander Prokofiev, attended one of the meetings with Saif Al-Islam, according to the notes seized by prosecutors, but left the country before the others were arrested. In a phone interview, Prokofiev said he and the others were in Libya to conduct political research, and denied they acted as consultants to Gaddafi’s son. “These are all far-fetched theories,” he said. Saif Al-Islam was just “one of our respondents.”

Prokofiev denied any links to Prigozhin, saying he worked for the Foundation for the Defence of National Values. The Moscow-based organisation is headed by Alexander Malkevich, a former editor-in-chief of the USA Really news website, which is part of a media group that the US linked to Prigozhin in its sanctions designation. Malkevich has also been targeted for US sanctions for alleged involvement in elections interference.

In a statement, Malkevich’s Moscow-based organisation said it had employed the two consultants in Libya but denied they were there to meddle in elections. The group made public its research, including opinion polls showing Haftar and Saif Al-Islam as Libya’s two most popular potential politicians, without mentioning consultancy work for Saif Al-Islam.