World / Asia

Malaysia recovers a paltry $322m from looted 1MDB fund

US prosecutors say $4.5bn was taken from the state fund by top Malay officials and their cronies

17 March 2020 - 14:56 agency staff
Pictue: REUTERS/OLIVIA HARRIS
Pictue: REUTERS/OLIVIA HARRIS

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia has recovered $322m stolen from the scandal-hit sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), officials said on Tuesday — a fraction of the more than $4.5bn US prosecutors say was looted.

Another $1.6bn plundered from 1MDB has been identified and steps are being taken to recover the money, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s office said.

Former top officials at the state fund and their cronies allegedly stole billions from 1MDB and used the money to buy items ranging from a super-yacht to artwork.

The huge fraud allegedly involved former prime minister Najib Razak and his inner circle. The allegations contributed to Najib’s shock 2018 election loss, and he has since been put on trial over the scandal. He denies any wrongdoing.

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who led a coalition that toppled Najib from power at the polls, had spearheaded efforts to recover the looted money. But Mahathir abruptly resigned last month after his coalition collapsed amid a power play.

This paved the way for Muhyiddin to become prime minister with the support of Najib’s United Malays National Organisation party, sparking concern that his trials and others linked to the 1MDB scandal could be affected.

Malaysia has not given an estimate at to how much money was stolen from 1MDB, but the US justice department, which is investigating the theft due to claims money was laundered through the American financial system, believes $4.5bn was siphoned off.

AFP

Malaysia may hold snap election if parliament cannot vote in candidate

Ninety-four-year-old Mahathir Mohamad has been appointed interim leader following his own resignation
World
2 weeks ago

Decision-making in Malaysia implodes with resignation of Mahathir Mohamad

It looks likely that the new dispensation will seek legitimacy by aligning itself with the Malay-Muslim majority
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Lloyd Blankfein says Sanders is as divisive as Trump

The former Goldman Sachs’ CEO on why he might find it harder to vote for Bernie Sanders than for Donald Trump
Life
3 weeks ago

Once the devil’s own banker, Goldman Sachs now gets sniggers from rivals

An affinity with Silicon Valley, and a big fund management arm, are not enough to save Goldman from a low share rating
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Goldman’s results hurt by $1bn legal charge over 1MDB scandal

Profit dropped 24% in the fourth quarter and fell short of analysts’ estimates as the firm bolstered its litigation reserves
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Researchers make progress in understanding the ...
World
2.
Coronavirus could see 50-million jobs lost in ...
World
3.
China’s economy suffers historic slump after ...
World / Asia
4.
More African countries confirm first Covid-19 ...
World / Africa
5.
How the coronavirus has changed business
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.