South Korean outbreak deepens fears of global coronavirus spread

Seoul/Beijing — A coronavirus outbreak in South Korea fanned the fear on Thursday of the global spread of the pathogen as research suggested it was more contagious than thought and two elderly passengers from a cruise ship quarantined in Japan died.

China reported a sharp drop in new cases, but the data was partly attributable to a change in how it diagnoses the virus, and the figures could not quell growing alarm about its spread.

Everything from the Australian dollar to the Indian rupee came under fire on foreign exchange markets as concern about the coronavirus drove investors to look for safety in the US currency.

“People are trying to get far away from the economic fallout that we might see from the coronavirus. You want your capital as far away from China as possible,” said Chris Weston, Melbourne-based head of research at broker Pepperstone.

The coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, apparently in a wildlife market, and has now infected at least 75,000 people and killed about 2,100.

The vast majority of cases and deaths have been in China, and more specifically Hubei province, but the global spread appears inexorable.

The mayor of Daegu, South Korea’s fourth-largest city, urged residents to stay indoors after a spike of 23 new infections was traced to church services attended by a woman who tested positive.

Malls and cinemas in the city were empty and its usually bustling downtown streets were quiet in scenes one resident likened to a “disaster movie”.

Daegu mayor Kwon Young-jin asked the city’s 2.5-million residents to stay indoors as officials said at least 90 of more than 1,000 other people who attended the church were showing symptoms from what Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention described as a “super-spreading event”.

“We are in an unprecedented crisis,” Kwon told reporters, adding that all members of the church would be tested. “We’ve asked them to stay at home isolated from their families.”

The situation was “very grave”, South Korean vice-health minister Kim Kang-lip said at a separate briefing.

South Korea now has 82 confirmed cases of the flu-like virus that emerged in China late in 2019.