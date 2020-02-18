China’s propaganda on coronavirus sparks social media outrage

Beijing — The 14 women from northwest China cried silently as a group of men shaved off their long black hair, a precaution meant to help prevent infection before they treat patients inflicted with the deadly new coronavirus. The nurses were featured in a video released at the weekend by the Gansu Daily, a media outlet affiliated with the provincial government. While the report sought to highlight their sacrifice and bravery, it generated anger on social media.

By Tuesday, an article titled “Stop Using Women’s Bodies as Propaganda Tools” had been viewed more than 100,000 times on the messaging app WeChat. Users asked if the women had been forced to participate, and if the practice was even backed by science. As criticism grew online, it was removed from Gansu Daily’s account on Weibo. The hospital where the women worked told local media that they had volunteered to shave their heads.

The backlash to the video embodies the growing levels of cynicism taking hold in China as outrage builds over a lack of transparency about the outbreak that has claimed more than 1,800 lives. Beijing’s efforts to rally the nation with stories of upbeat patients and heroic front-line doctors are falling flat, with social media users instead lashing out about harsh working conditions and insufficient measures taken to protect medical staff.

While China’s Great Firewall blocks access to internet sites such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, more of its 1.4-billion citizens are turning to home-grown alternatives such as WeChat and Weibo to express their discontent. Over the past few weeks, posts on the platforms have quickly criticised state-run media accounts well before censors were able to make them disappear.

“China has entered a different time,” said Gu Su, a professor of philosophy and law at Nanjing University. “Covering positive stories while withholding the cruel facts won’t work as people can still access information from elsewhere. The propaganda department needs to reflect upon its approach.”

The virus has caught China’s leaders and censors flat-footed since it started proliferating in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak in central Hubei province. Earlier in February, government censors allowed an outpouring of outrage and grief on social media after the death of Li Wenliang, a young doctor who had been sanctioned for issuing an early warning about the disease. Officials stepped in hours later, removing the top-trending hashtag “I want freedom of speech” and other posts critical of the government.