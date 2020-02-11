Huge demand for masks in China but plastics makers feel the pain

Singapore/Beijing — Demand for face masks and surgical gloves may be surging as China battles the coronavirus, but that is scant relief for plastics makers as they struggle with absent workers and plunging consumption of other products.

In a sign of how critical the mask shortage is getting, state oil company PetroChina last week directed overseas employees from Houston to Lagos to buy them up and send as many as 2-million back to headquarters.

While that has prompted many of China’s plastics converters — who process raw polymers into everything from plastic spoons to car interiors — to scale up their mask-making operations, it is not enough to offset plummeting demand for other products, according to SCI99. In addition, some of the producers remain shut due to the extended holidays or cannot make deliveries because of cancelled flights and blocked roads, the Chinese industry consultant said.

“The amount of polyester found in each mask is no more than 1-2 grams, mainly in the elastic band,” said Salmon Lee, principal consultant at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. in Singapore.