World / Asia

WATCH: How China plans to protect its economy from the coronavirus

Martyn Davies from Deloitte talks to Business Day TV about China’s response to the outbreak

04 February 2020 - 10:16 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

China’s central bank took its first concrete steps to cushion the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

It has cut interest rates of reverse repurchase agreements while injecting a large amount of liquidity into the banking system.

Martyn Davies from Deloitte joined Business Day TV to discuss China’s response.

China’s commodities crash raises questions of where markets are headed

Markets slide following Lunar New Year holidays amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak spreading
Opinion
19 hours ago

Chinese markets plunge as coronavirus deaths hit 361

Drop in the Shanghai composite index to one-year low wipes almost $370bn off value
Markets
1 day ago

Kim Jong-un fires North Korean foreign minister, says report

Ri Yong-ho played a key role in relations with the US and the West
World
2 weeks ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE boosted by rate cut and US-China deal

The local bourse benefited from a surprise interest-rate cut, while progress in the US-China trade war supported global stocks
Markets
2 weeks ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as Reserve Bank cuts repo rate

The Bank cut the repo rate to 6.25% on Thursday, the first change since July 2019
Markets
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Malawi top court annuls Mutharika’s 2019 election ...
World / Africa
2.
Myanmar internet is shut down again as violence ...
World / Asia
3.
North Korea is isolated from the coronavirus, but ...
World / Asia
4.
Democrats make a messy start to presidential race
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.