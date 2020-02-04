WATCH: How China plans to protect its economy from the coronavirus
Martyn Davies from Deloitte talks to Business Day TV about China’s response to the outbreak
04 February 2020 - 10:16
China’s central bank took its first concrete steps to cushion the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
It has cut interest rates of reverse repurchase agreements while injecting a large amount of liquidity into the banking system.
Martyn Davies from Deloitte joined Business Day TV to discuss China’s response.