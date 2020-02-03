US is fearmongering by imposing virus-related travel ban, says China

The wipeout came even as the central bank made its biggest cash input into financial markets since 2004 — with an injection of 1.2-trillion yuan ($174bn) of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations — and despite apparent regulatory moves to curb selling.

Investors had been bracing for volatility when onshore trade in stocks, bonds, yuan and commodities resumed, following a steep global sell-down on fears about the effects of the virus on the world's second-biggest economy.

Beijing also said it would help firms that produce vital goods resume work as soon as possible, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

But while stock markets reopened, most provinces have extended the holiday to try to contain the virus, with workers in Hubei not scheduled to return until after February 13.

The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829, bringing the total to 17,205.

The WHO reported at least 151 confirmed that cases have been reported in 23 other countries and regions, including the US, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Britain.

China opens fast-built hospital

A 1,000-bed hospital built in just eight days to treat people with the virus in Wuhan will begin to take patients on Monday, state media said. More than 7,500 workers took part in the project, launched on January 25 and finished this weekend.

A second hospital in Wuhan with 1,600 beds is due to be ready on February 5.

While countries have been trying to block the virus with travel bans, they have also been getting stranded citizens out of Wuhan.

The US, which flew people out last week, is planning “a handful more flights” while Russia is due to start evacuating its citizens from Wuhan on Monday. It has also suspended direct passenger trains link.