World / Asia

China to inject billions into economy to avert coronavirus sell-off

Some analysts doubt the move will be enough to prevent the country’s stocks and currency falling on Monday, but it may ease a global sell-off

02 February 2020 - 23:50 Netty Ismail
Picture: AFP/NOEL CELIS
Picture: AFP/NOEL CELIS

Dubai — China’s central bank said Sunday it will inject up to 1.2-trillion yuan of liquidity in seeking to avert a potential sell-off from the coronavirus outbreak.

However, analysts said it would not  be enough to prevent the country’s stocks and currency falling on Monday, but it may ease a global sell-off sparked by the spread of the coronavirus.

The People’s Bank of China and other regulators announced a slew of measures to shore up their financial markets when they re-open following the Lunar New Year holiday.

The central bank said it will use reverse repurchase agreements to supply 1.2-trillion yuan ($174bn) of liquidity on Monday. The figure is 150-billion yuan ($21.7bn) on a net basis, according to Bloomberg calculations.

“This is well beyond the band-aid fix,” said Stephen Innes, a Bangkok-based chief market strategist at Axicorp. “If this deluge doesn’t hold risk-off at bay, we are in for a colossal beat down. In addition, the PBOC will likely intervene in the currency market, so I would expect them to layer the soothing market balm thick and heavy.”

Since China’s onshore markets last traded on January 23, the offshore yuan has weakened 1%, briefly falling beyond 7/$ for the first time in 2020. Chinese stock futures in Singapore have plunged 7.5%, suggesting a painful opening for the mainland market.

Concern that the coronavirus, which has killed more than 300 people, will slow the global economy sparked a deep sell-off in assets, in both developed and emerging markets. US stocks wiped out their 2020 gains last week, while those in developing nations slumped the most in almost two years. Haven assets such as US Treasuries and gold rose.

The measures from China’s regulators will “help cushion markets”, said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, a senior strategist at NatWest Markets in Singapore.

It will be even better for investor sentiment if the PBOC prevents the onshore yuan from weakening beyond 7/$, he said.

Not everyone is convinced China’s moves will be able to stem the downturn in markets, especially given the likely economic effect of the virus.

In a containment scenario — with a severe but short-lived impact — it could take China’s first-quarter gross domestic product growth down to 4.5% year on year, according to Bloomberg Economics. That would be the lowest quarterly figure since at least 1992.

“The efforts may look like trying to counter a tsunami with shovels,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Bloomberg 

More turbulence in store after rand breaks through R15/$

Currency falls ahead of a decisive month and as coronavirus fear plays havoc with markets worldwide
Markets
4 hours ago

The how, why, where and what of the coronavirus

Do masks really help? Is a vaccine being made? Is it a global emergency?
World
1 day ago

China to help with credit support for virus-hit companies

The regulator has pledged to provide more credit lines and simplify the credit approval process for such firms
World
2 days ago

Travel and retailing already feeling the effects of coronavirus

With airlines cancelling flights and advisories growing daily, the world is being hit hard by Chinese not able to travel and spend
World
16 hours ago

First coronavirus fatality outside China spurs fear of global contagion

Some governments have restricted entry to travellers from the host country as more cases emerge outside its borders
National
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
China to inject billions into economy to avert ...
World / Asia
2.
How Africa is vulnerable to a catastrophic spread ...
World / Africa
3.
First coronavirus fatality outside China spurs ...
National
4.
Scores killed during church service stampede in ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

WHO declares global emergency as China virus spreads rapidly

World

Coronavirus locks down Italian cruise ship

World

SA to step up surveillance for novel coronavirus

National / Health

Suspected coronavirus sufferer quarantined in Gaborone

World / Africa

How Africa is vulnerable to a catastrophic spread of coronavirus

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.