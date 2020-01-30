India has first case of coronavirus as student returns from Wuhan

Bengaluru — India reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, saying a woman in the southern state of Kerala had tested positive in an outbreak that originated in China, killing 170 people, and spread abroad.

The patient is an Indian student of Wuhan University in China, India’s government said in a statement, adding the patient is stable and in isolation in hospital. The central Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.

“We sent blood samples of 20 people from Kerala, of which 10 returned negative. Out of six that were pending, the sample of a female student from Wuhan has come back as positive,” Kerala’s health minister, KK Shylaja Teacher, told reporters.

The patient is being treated in an isolation ward in the district of Thrissur, Teacher said.