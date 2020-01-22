Scramble for protective masks in China matches spread of virus

Shanghai — The deadly virus spreading across China has spurred a run on protective face masks and hand sanitisers, with store shelves stripped and resellers hawking the items for inflated prices.

In one Shanghai mall, customers lined up for nearly an hour on Wednesday waiting for a shipment of 100 boxes of masks to arrive. They sold out within 30 minutes, said pharmacist Duan Yueqi, even after the store limited each person to one pack each. Staffers told customers immediately upon entry: “Everything is gone.”

With the number of reported infections from the new Sars-like virus climbing to 440 across 13 of China’s provinces, and concern the tally could rise, the streets and subways of Chinese cities have become a sea of masks. Hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens are preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday period, which starts on Friday, and the government said on Wednesday it is starting a nationwide screening programme and implementing controls at transportation links.

Nine people have died after contracting the infection, all from in and around Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus emerged.

Companies from HSBC Holdings to to Citic Securities suspended non-essential work travel to Wuhan, while Chinese tech company Tencent Holdings cancelled its annual Lunar New Year tradition of top executives handing out red packets of money to staffers to minimise human contact.

In Wuhan, a city of 11-million people, the streets were quiet during what should have been the start of a festive period. People stayed home after local authorities cancelled celebratory events and discouraged residents from going to crowded places.