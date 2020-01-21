2019-nCov virus shows China is ground zero for some dangerous new infections

Beijing/Hong Kong/Shanghai — Leaning over a metal cage stuffed with live hens in Shanghai, Ran looked for just the right specimen for her chicken soup. The 60-year-old was shopping at one of China’s wet markets, where sales of freshly slaughtered, unpackaged meat have become the focus of an investigation into an outbreak of a potentially deadly lung virus.

Four people have died and more than 200 have been infected, including 15 medical professionals. The new virus is a cousin of the cause of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), which killed almost 800 people 17 years ago.

Known as 2019-nCov, the new coronavirus was first found in people who shopped or worked at a wet market in the central city of Wuhan. The pathogen may have been transmitted to humans from live animals sold there.

Sixty years after the Asian influenza pandemic and almost two decades after Sars, China remains ground zero for the emergence of many dangerous new infections. Asia’s wet markets, where shoppers mingle in narrow spaces with everything from live poultry to snakes, are seen as a key reason.

China has made strides in monitoring and detecting infectious diseases since Sars and tightened controls on the sale of exotic animals, considered nourishing in some parts of the country. Yet the markets, which offer conditions that can set off potentially deadly contagions, remain popular and a central part of life in many cities.