World / Asia

Second case of new Chinese virus diagnosed in Thailand

Japan has also reported one case with the World Health Organisation saying the Wuhan virus could spread and warning hospitals worldwide

17 January 2020 - 11:40 Panarat Thepgumpanat
Public health officials hand out disease monitoring information after performing thermal scans on passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, at Suvarnabumi Airport on January 8 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LAUREN DECICCA
Public health officials hand out disease monitoring information after performing thermal scans on passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, at Suvarnabumi Airport on January 8 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LAUREN DECICCA

Bangkok — Thailand has found a second case of the new Chinese coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, as the country ramped up checks of Chinese visitors ahead of the Lunar New Year’s holidays.

The Chinese woman has been quarantined since her arrival on Monday and was found to be infected with the newly identified coronavirus, said Sukhum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary of the public health ministry.

He added that she was from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where 41 cases of pneumonia have been reported and potentially linked to the new type of coronavirus. Two patients have died.

Sukhum also urged Thais to remain calm, saying that there was no outbreak in the country.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

On Monday, Thailand said it had found a Chinese woman carrying a strain of the coronavirus, the first time it was detected outside China. Since then, Japan reported its first case of the infection on Thursday after a Japanese man returned from visiting Wuhan.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the Wuhan virus could spread and has warned hospitals worldwide.

Thailand is on high alert ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays next week, when nearly a million Chinese visitors are expected to arrive.

The public health ministry has increased its monitoring at four airports that have daily flights from Wuhan — Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueng, Chiang Mai and Phuket — and any airports that receives charter flights from the city.

It has screened 13,624 passengers at the airports since January 3.

Reuters

China confirms more cases of mystery viral pneumonia

The outbreak has sparked fears of a resurgence of the deadly SARS disease
World
1 week ago

Japan confirms case of mystery virus related to deadly Sars

It appears to be only the second time the novel coronavirus has been detected outside China
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Kenya in talks over World Bank loan to cut its ...
World / Africa
2.
EU will go to the WTO if China-US deal distorts ...
World / Europe
3.
Second case of new Chinese virus diagnosed in ...
World / Asia
4.
Taliban ceasefire hinges on agreement with US ...
World

Related Articles

China virus is in same family as SARS and is sourced to one market

World / Asia

Scientists believe China’s mystery pneumonia is a new virus

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.