Jeff Bezos to visit India but small-business owners are not pleased

New Delhi — Big e-commerce firms should not offer steep discounts, must disclose discounting policies and ensure they do not drive brick-and-mortar rivals out of business, India's antitrust chief said as his commission launched a probe into Amazon.com and Walmart's Flipkart.

The remarks come ahead of a visit by Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos to India this week — one likely to marked by much tension with the country's small-business owners planning protests in 300 cities as they step up their campaign against what they see as unfair business practices.

In particular, the shopkeepers accuse the two US giants of indulging in heavy discounts and giving preferential treatment to select sellers.

Openness about discounting policies and how companies use customers' data is essential, said Ashok Kumar Gupta, chair of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

“If you are absolutely clean, come out, put it [details] on your website. So that everybody knows and there is nothing opaque,” he said in an interview. Otherwise there will be complaints, we will inquire — why do you want to subject yourself to this type of investigation if you are open about it?”