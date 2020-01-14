World / Asia

China frames its guidelines for online-only banking

14 January 2020 - 10:15 Sumeet Chatterjee and Cheng Leng
Picture: 123RF/SCAN RAIL
Picture: 123RF/SCAN RAIL

Hong Kong/Beijing — China is working to finalise its first rules to cover online-only banking operations in a push to minimise risk in the financial sector and attract players including foreign lenders, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The guidelines could also bolster foreigners with existing China operations such as Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered by allowing them to set up separate digital banking platforms, two of them said.

The framing of rules come as companies’ use of data as well as digital and artificial intelligence technologies have transformed China’s financial services landscape, from processing payments to selling investment products.

But foreigners have struggled to make money in mainland retail banking, with many yet to break even despite years of onshore presence as they compete with the vast physical networks of domestic rivals.

About a dozen groups including foreigners are in talks with Chinese regulators over the new rules and have shown interest in launching digital banking operations, said one person who has been involved in such discussions with the banking watchdog.

The rules would allow them to partner tech firms for independent digital banking platforms, the person said.

Banks are expected to be allowed to own majority stakes in online-only banking ventures, the people said, as the government pushes ahead with its strategy of easing access for foreigners to China’s vast financial markets.

The framework, which will cover the existing online banking units of Alibaba and Tencent among others, will form China’s first comprehensive move to standardise oversight of the fast-growing digital banking sector.

Other Asian economies including Hong Kong and Singapore are also ushering in digital-only banks.

China has licensed four online-only banks since 2014 including Tencent-backed WeBank, Alibaba offshoot MYbank, and AiBank, backed by search engine operator Baidu and China Citic Bank.

The People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission did not respond to requests for comment. The people declined to be identified as the regulatory plans are confidential.

A spokesperson for Citi said the bank would review the rules when they are published, and that its own China consumer banking business had already been digitised.

HSBC declined to comment on the rules but said it would welcome any move that continued to open the financial markets in mainland China, and would always look for new opportunities to expand there.

StanChart, AiBank, MYbank and WeBank declined to comment.

In August, the central bank announced it was developing a three-year plan for the financial technology sector. It has yet to publish plans or give a timetable for doing so.

So far the online sector has made little inroad into day-to-day banking, with assets of the four online banks standing at $56bn at the end of 2018, latest official data showed, accounting for 0.15% of China’s total banking assets.

Reuters

Goldman Sachs to double its headcount in expansion drive in China

New York-based investment bank aims to double it headcount over the next five years
Companies
16 hours ago

Carrie Lam affirms Hong Kong’s status as global financial hub

Financial system remains stable thanks to lessons learnt since the Asian financial crisis, CEO says
World
1 day ago

Forget bitcoin, China’s crypto-yuan is set to transform banking

Digital currencies could become substitutes not just for physical cash but also for bank reserves,  writes Andy Mukherjee
Opinion
2 weeks ago

China sends banking experts to financial hot spots

Appointments to provinces and local government put executives in the political fast lane
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
‘Explosive eruption’ likely at Philippines Taal ...
World / Asia
2.
Pyongyang-styled pub in Seoul offers patrons a ...
World / Asia
3.
Russia hacked Ukrainian gas firm, says US report
World / Europe
4.
China frames its guidelines for online-only ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

China flags steps to boost smaller banks

World / Asia

Absa division plots expansion into China

Companies / Financial Services

Just how important is Hong Kong to China? (Not as much as you think)

Opinion

China’s free-trade zones fail to live up to their hype

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.