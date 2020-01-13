World / Asia

Australian support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison up in smoke

Morrison has been criticised for being slow to respond to the bushfire crisis, even taking a family holiday to Hawaii while fires were burning

13 January 2020 - 11:03 Sonali Paul
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP IMAGE/VIA REUTERS/KELLY BARNES
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP IMAGE/VIA REUTERS/KELLY BARNES

Melbourne — Public support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slumped to its lowest levels since August 2018 amid widespread anger over his government's handling of Australia's bushfire crisis, according to a survey released by Newspoll on Monday.

At least 28 people have been killed in the fires that have destroyed 2,000 homes, and razed 11.2-million hectares, nearly half the area of the UK. Morrison has come under attack for being slow to respond to the crisis, even taking a family holiday to Hawaii while fires were burning. He acknowledged during a television interview on Sunday that he had made some mistakes.

“We have heard the message loud and clear from the Australian people,” treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday, when asked about the poll result as he announced a A$50m wildlife protection fund.

“They want to see a federal government adopt a very direct response to these natural and national disasters,” Frydenberg said.

The Newspoll survey showed Morrison's approval rating dropped 8% since the last poll on December 8 to stand at 37%, scoring lower than opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

It is Morrison's worst showing in the poll since he took over leadership of the ruling Liberal Party in August 2018, when a backbench uprising ousted former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

No margin of error was provided for the poll, which surveyed 1,505 people from Wednesday to Saturday, although it was about 2.5% points in previous Newspolls.

The poll was taken after Morrison announced a A$2bn bushfire recovery fund and called out 3,000 army reservists to back up state emergency workers — responses that were viewed as belated.

Morrison said on Sunday he would take a proposal to Cabinet to hold a Royal Commission national inquiry into the bushfires, including examining the response to the crisis, the role and powers of the federal government and the effect of climate change.

After weeks of raging fires whipped up by erratic winds and temperatures over 40°C), conditions eased at the weekend with showers forecast for New South Wales (NSW), the worst hit state, over the next few days.

“If this Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast comes to fruition then this will be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation presents rolled into one. Fingers crossed,” the NSW Rural Fire Service said on Twitter.

Reuters

Australians urged to evacuate homes as high winds fan fires

Fires on the border of Victoria and New South Wales are poised to merge and create a blaze almost 600,000ha in size
World
3 days ago

Australian fires’ gases now almost equal those of Amazon fires

Climate-heating emissions from Australia’s devastating bushfires have reached 370-million tonnes of carbon dioxide so far
World
3 days ago

Australia’s leaders stick to their views on climate action even as bushfires turn skies blood-red

As his country burns, prime minister insists there is no need to cut carbon emissions more aggressively
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Australian ‘megablaze’ now under control, ...
World / Asia
2.
Carrie Lam affirms Hong Kong’s status as global ...
World / Asia
3.
Australian support for Prime Minister Scott ...
World / Asia
4.
Abiy Ahmed asks Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Light rain offers slight respite to fire-ravaged Australia

World / Asia

Australia’s fires have become a burning political issue

Opinion

Australian navy begins evacuating stranded as fires rage

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.