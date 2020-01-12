Japanese women face bleak future of poverty when they retire

At first glance, life seems to be getting better for Japanese women.

In an economy that has historically lagged other developed nations in female workforce participation, a record 71% are now employed, an 11 point leap over a decade ago.

The Japanese government boasts one of the world’s most generous parental leave laws, and recently created a “limited full-time worker” category aimed primarily at mothers looking to balance job and family. And one of the most important needs for working families — child day care — is slowly being expanded.

But even with these advantages, Japanese women — single or married, full-time or part-time — face a difficult financial future. A confluence of factors that include an ageing population, falling birth rates and anachronistic gender dynamics are conspiring to damage their prospects for a comfortable retirement. According to Seiichi Inagaki, a professor at the International University of Health and Welfare, the poverty rate for older Japanese women will more than double over the next 40 years, to 25%.

For single, elderly women, he estimated, the poverty rate could reach 50%.

In Japan, people live longer than almost anywhere else, and birth rates are at their lowest since records began. As a result, it is projected that the country's working-age population will have declined 40% by 2055.

Gender pay gap

With entitlement costs rocketing, the government has responded by scaling back benefits while proposing to raise the retirement age. Some Japanese responded by moving money out of low-interest bank accounts and into 401(k)-style retirement plans, hoping investment gains might soften the blow. But such a strategy requires savings, and women in Japan are less likely to have any.

Japan’s gender pay gap is one of the widest among advanced economies. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Japanese women make only 73% as much as men. Japan’s demographic crisis is making matters worse. Retired couples who are living longer need an additional $185,000 to survive projected shortfalls in the public pension system, according to a recent government report.

Another study did the math for Japanese women: they will run out of money 20 years before they die.

Dire pension calculations published by Japan’s Financial Services Agency in June 2019 caused such an outcry that the government quickly rejected the paper, saying it needlessly worried people. But economic observers said the report was spot-on: Japan’s pension system is ranked 31st out of 37 countries due in part to underfunding, according to the Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index.

Takashi Oshio, a professor at the Institute of Economic Research at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo, said private pensions and market-based retirement investments were now much more important than they once were. Machiko Osawa, a professor at Japan Women’s University, was more blunt, saying the days of being “totally dependent on a public pension” are over.

But there are additional obstacles for Japanese women. Though 3.5-million of them entered the workforce since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in 2012, two-thirds are working only part-time.

Japanese men generally see their compensation rise until they reach 60. For women, average compensation stays largely the same from their late twenties to their sixties, which is attributable to pauses in employment tied to having children or part-time, rather than full-time, work.

Since the mid-2000s, part-time employment rates have fallen for women in more than half the countries that make up the OECD. But in Japan, the trend is reversed, with part-time work among women rising over the past 15 years.