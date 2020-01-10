World / Asia

Warm winter so snow is a no-show at Japan’s Sapporo festival

Organisers are hesitant to blame climate change, despite snowfall in the city being less than half of an average year

10 January 2020 - 12:08 Agency Staff
The Sapporo snow festival is held in Hokkaido, the northernmost main island of Japan. Picture: DIANE DE BEER
The Sapporo snow festival is held in Hokkaido, the northernmost main island of Japan. Picture: DIANE DE BEER

Tokyo — Organisers of Japan’s famed Sapporo snow festival are being forced to truck in an unprecedented amount of extra powder to build their signature sculptures after an unseasonably warm winter.

The festival, which opens in three weeks in the capital of Hokkaido in northern Japan, is a major draw for the region, attracting more than 2.7-million visitors last year.

The main attraction is a display of about 200 snow and ice sculptures built by local residents, officials and volunteers, with help from Japan’s armed forces.

However, organisers have been forced to lay on a record number of trucks to bring in snow from Sapporo’s suburbs, and also from towns as far as 30km away, Fumiya Onoue, an official at Sapporo’s tourism office told AFP on Friday.

“We are trying hard,” he said. “This is unprecedented.”

The task is complicated by the need for pristine samples, perfect for sculpting. “The snow should be free of dirt, stones or snow-melting agents because they could cause the breakdown of sculptures,” he said.

Accumulated snowfall in the city since the start of November has been less than half of an average year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s local Sapporo observatory.

Snow melted due to high temperatures in mid-December and a low atmospheric depression at the end of the year that brought in warm air, an official there said. But he was cautious about blaming climate change for the poor snow showing.

“Global warming has been going on for a long time and it’s behind all sorts of phenomenons,” he said. “But we can’t simply hold it responsible for this season’s particular, low snowfall.”

“Winter is not over yet,” he added, though the forecast shows just one day of snow expected in Sapporo in the coming week. “We need to continue observation to get a clue on what’s happening this season.”

The 71st festival kicks off on January 31 and runs until February 11, with the main sculpture event opening on February 4.

AFP

Hot off the press — 2019 was the second hottest year on record

Copernicus Climate Change Service data shows 2010-2019 was the hottest decade worldwide, and 2019 was Europe’s hottest year
World
1 day ago

Long-term climate conditions adding to Australia bushfires, says Munich Re

There are signs that climate change is impacting the scale of damage with losses from natural catastrophes in 2019 totalling $150bn
World
2 days ago

Carbon emissions hit record due to more gas — and despite less coal

A 2019 Global Carbon Project attributes the rise to ‘robust growth’ in natural gas and oil, which offset significant falls in coal use
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Carmakers eye Africa, but financing makes new ...
World / Africa
2.
Head-scratching democrats befuddled about Nancy ...
World / Americas
3.
France to negotiate with moderate unions over ...
World / Europe
4.
Court rules Kashmir internet shutdown by India is ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Bushfires flare in southern Australia as heatwave returns

World

Humans contributed up to 3°C of recent European heatwaves

World / Europe

Recent climate change very different to that over past 2,000 years

World

Netherlands and Belgium record highest-ever temperatures

World / Europe

Paris braces for record heat as Europe scorched again

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.