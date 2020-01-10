UK consulate worker says he was tortured when held in China

Hong Kong — A former British consulate employee who was detained in China last year said he has cut ties with his family and relatives in Hong Kong and the mainland to avoid them being harassed.

Simon Cheng’s case triggered a diplomatic row between London and Beijing at a time when relations were already strained by the massive pro-democracy protests that have racked the former British colony for months.

“I hope they can live in tranquility and peace, without external harassment and threat,” Cheng said in a statement posted on his Facebook page Thursday night.

“What I do and say solely represents myself, it is not relevant to my family and relatives,” said Cheng, who worked at the consulate in Hong Kong until late 2019. He did not elaborate on the “harassment” and did not reply to requests for further comment.