Hong Kong to end 2019 and start 2020 with a bang

Pro-democracy protesters have marches planned for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

30 December 2019 - 16:39 Farah Master
Protesters rally to remember the deaths and injuries during the months of protests, in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, December 30 2019. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
Hong Kong — Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day aimed at disrupting festivities and shopping in the Asian financial hub, which has seen a rise in clashes between police and protesters since Christmas.

Events dubbed “Suck the Eve” and “Shop with you” are scheduled for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday around the city, including in the party district of Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong’s picturesque Victoria Harbour, and popular shopping malls, according to notices circulated on social media.

A march on January 1 has been given police permission and will start from a large park in Causeway Bay and end in the central business district, say its organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front.

The Front previously organised the peaceful million-plus marches in June and held the latest mass march earlier in December when they said about 800,000 people attended.

The latest planned protests come after a pick-up in clashes since Christmas Eve when riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer antlers, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district.

While the protests — now in their seventh month — have lessened in intensity and size in recent weeks, their frequency has held up, with marches or rallies occurring almost daily in the former British colony.

A rally is planned in the Central business district on Monday night where protesters will gather to remember those who have died or have been injured in the protests.

More than 2,000 protesters have been injured since June according to the Hospital Authority. While there is no official count of deaths during the protests, student Chow Tsz-lok died after a high fall during a pro-democracy rally in November. There have also been multiple suicides linked to the movement.

Over the weekend police arrested about a dozen protesters and used pepper spray to break up a gathering aimed at disrupting retail business near the border with mainland China. More than 6,000 protesters have been arrested in total.

On Sunday more than 1,000 people rallied in the rain in Hong Kong’s financial district, chanting slogans for democracy as they huddled under a sea of umbrellas.

Protests have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement since they erupted in June. China blames foreign countries, including Britain and the US, for inciting unrest.

