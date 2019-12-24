World / Asia

Japan fails to deliver an annual 900,000 babies for the first time on record

The reduced number of estimated births will put new pressure on welfare finances

24 December 2019 - 11:51 Tetsushi Kajimoto
A child takes part in the Tokyo Great Santa Run 2019 on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. The proceeds will be used for sick children staying in hospitals in Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI
A child takes part in the Tokyo Great Santa Run 2019 on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. The proceeds will be used for sick children staying in hospitals in Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI

Tokyo — The number of babies born in Japan fell an estimated 5.9% in 2019 to fewer than 900,000 for the first time since the government started compiling data in 1899, the welfare ministry said on Tuesday.

The dwindling number of births will put more strain on welfare finances to meet the snowballing costs of supporting an ageing population, which would undermine economic growth, analysts say. There were 512,000 more deaths than births in 2019, the first time the figure has surpassed 500,000, with 864,000 babies born. In 2018 918,400 babies were born.

This was the biggest decline in births since 1975, driven by  fewer women aged 25 to 39, said a ministry official in charge of compiling the data. The government is hoping for a birth rate of 1.8% — which would appear to be a tall order given that the rate was 1.42% in 2018.

Reuters

