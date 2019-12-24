China mediates South Korea and Japan talks as North Korea and US are at a stalemate

Chengdu — China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first meeting in more than a year on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with America’s two key military allies in Asia and seeking unity on how to deal with a belligerent North Korea.

The gathering in the southwestern city of Chengdu was held with the clock ticking on a threatened “Christmas gift” from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that could re-ignite global tensions over its nuclear programme.

Kim has promised the unidentified “gift” — which analysts and American officials believe could be a provocative missile test — if the US does not make concessions in their nuclear talks by the end of 2019.

The gathering also featured the first bilateral meeting between South Korea’s Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in 15 months.

Ties between their two nations have hit rock bottom in recent months over trade issues and other disputes related to decades of bitter wrangling over Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

The US has frequently urged its two allies to bury the hatchet — worried that their poor relations were complicating diplomacy in Asia — although it has held off on direct mediation.

China is appearing to fill that void with the Chengdu event.

“As the region’s major power, China hopes to show its diplomatic presence to the world by bringing the Japanese and South Korean leaders to the same table,” Haruko Satoh, professor and expert on Chinese politics at Osaka University, told AFP.

At separate lead-up meetings in Beijing on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Moon and Abe both spoke of China’s diplomatic heft in the region. Before leaving for China, Abe told reporters that links with Seoul remain “severe”.

But Abe and Moon were photographed smiling and shaking hands during the meeting. “I hope to improve the important Japan-South Korea relations and to exchange candid opinions,” Abe said at the opening of the meeting, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Seoul’s presidential Blue House said Moon described the two countries as “the closest neighbours geographically, historically and culturally”, which “can never be apart”.

The relationship between Japan and South Korea is overshadowed by the 35 years of brutal colonisation by the Japanese — including the use of sex slaves and forced labour — that is still bitterly resented today.