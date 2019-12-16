Chinese leader praises ‘courageous’ Carrie Lam as Hong Kong protests continue

Hong Kong — Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered his support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, praising her courage in governing the Chinese-ruled financial hub in these “most difficult” times after months of often violent antigovernment protests.

His comments on Monday came after Hong Kong police fired tear gas in late-night street clashes with antigovernment protesters as the former British colony’s worst political crisis in decades shows no sign of resolution.

“The situation in Hong Kong in 2019 was the most complex and difficult since its return to the motherland,” Xi told local media in brief comments before a closed-door meeting with Lam in Beijing.

‘Exceptional times’

“The central government fully recognises the courage and assumption of responsibility you have displayed in these exceptional times in Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise of wide-ranging autonomy under a “one country, two systems” formula, including a free press and independent judiciary, which the protesters say is being eroded by Communist Party rulers in Beijing. China denies the charge.

Hong Kong media have speculated that Lam’s talks with Xi could yield fresh directives on the crisis, including a possible cabinet reshuffle. Xi did not go into specifics, but reiterated his support for Lam despite some media reports suggesting she might be replaced.

He added Beijing was “unwavering in supporting Hong Kong police in firmly upholding the law” and said Lam had continued to uphold the “one country, two systems” principle.

Xi said in November that China was “unwavering” in defending national security and sovereignty, implementing the “one country, two systems” policy and opposing foreign forces interfering in Hong Kong. He said on Monday that these were Beijing’s basic positions on Hong Kong affairs.