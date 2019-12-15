Modern India is still divided by its shameful caste system

The woman belonged to a lower caste of blacksmiths. The five men accused of her murder are from Hindu Nagar’s dominant land-owning caste. Many upper-caste villagers defended the men and questioned the woman’s character, some dismissing her death as a love affair gone wrong. Others accused her of falsely trying to implicate the men, whose families insisted on their innocence.

“She had big plans for herself,” said her father, who makes chisels, shovels and other farm tools on a road outside the village. Sitting with his head bowed on a chair outside his mud home, as villagers gathered around to watch: “I want justice for my daughter. I want her killers hanged.”

Reuters is withholding the name of the woman and her family members because India’s supreme court bars revealing the identity of sexual assault victims, including through their families.

The divisions in Hindu Nagar, a village of roughly 2,000 people surrounded partly by yellow mustard fields, illustrate India’s challenge in addressing a rape problem that women’s rights groups say is common across the country, particularly in rural areas. A rape occurs every 20 minutes, on average, in the country of 1.3-billion people, according to federal data.

The brutal gang rape and murder of a young physiotherapist on a Delhi bus in 2012 provoked such widespread revulsion that India enacted some of the world’s toughest anti-rape laws, including the death penalty in some cases. But it has had little impact, women’s rights experts say. Cases are reported, but government data shows that conviction rates are low.

In another attack this month, a veterinarian was raped and murdered near the southern city of Hyderabad. Police shot dead four men who had been arrested for the attack, claiming that they had tried to escape.

‘These are powerful people’

Often victims and their families go up against powerful people and harsh caste dynamics, especially in rural India, where two-thirds of the country live.

In Hindu Nagar, caste lines are visible from the street. Homes built of cement belong to the upper-castes. Mud-and-thatch huts are inhabited by the lower-castes. After the attack, dozens of police officers were employed to maintain order as crowds of journalists and politicians descended on the village.

The two men the woman had identified as the main perpetrators in her rape — Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi — are both upper-caste members of the family of the village headwoman, Savitri Devi Kundan. Shubham is her son. Shivam is his cousin. Kundan told Reuters that the five accused, including her son, had been falsely accused.

Reuters was unable to contact the men, who are being held in jail in a nearby town. Their family members said they are in talks to engage a lawyer to fight the murder case. Pradyuman Shukla, a lawyer who represented Shivam Trivedi in the rape case, said his client had been “falsely implicated” of rape. Shukla said he had not been contacted by the family regarding the murder case.

Dozens of women and young girls from the family of the accused men marched on a dirt road in the village on Saturday shouting slogans refuting the allegations against them. They said the men were innocent and asleep at home that morning of the alleged murder.

They called for a federal inquiry into the incident, and accused the woman of trying to lure Shivam Trivedi into a “love trap” for his money. “She must have poured petrol over herself to take revenge, since he didn’t want to marry her,” said Preeti Bajpai, the sister of one of the rape accused, Umesh Bajpai.

Vikrant Vir, the superintendent of police in Unnao district, where Hindu Nagar is situated, told Reuters on Wednesday that an investigation into the case is underway. “The policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty. A special investigation team has been formed on my recommendation, and we are probing the case.”

The Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson did not respond to calls or e-mails seeking comment.

No cross-caste relationships

Most lower-caste women do not study past high school in Hindu Nagar, and many are married by their teens, villagers said. The victim was among the few who had graduated. She applied to become a policewoman but missed the interview in 2018 as the public bus she took had been late, her father said. She didn’t try again because vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh police are infrequent, her father said.

While Indian society is changing, its age-old caste system remains powerful in conservative villages like Hindu Nagar. Based on identity determined at birth, the hierarchical social order, prevalent in Hinduism, deems romantic relationships that cut across caste lines as socially unacceptable.