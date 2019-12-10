World / Asia

UN court to hear Suu Kyi’s take on Rohingya genocide hearings

The Myanmar leader is defending her country against charges of Rohingya Muslim genocide at the UN International Court of Justice

10 December 2019 - 12:10 Shoon Naing and Anthony Deutsch
Aung San Suu Kyi will lead the defence team at the International Court of Justice. Picture: VIA GETTY IMAGES?THE ASAHI SHIMBUN
The Hague — Members of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority prayed for justice on the eve of hearings at the UN’s International Court of Justice during which leader Aung San Suu Kyi will defend the country against genocide charges.

The Gambia launched proceedings against the Buddhist-majority Myanmar in November, accusing it of violating its obligations under the 1948 genocide convention. It is only the third genocide case filed at the court since Second World War.

During three days of court proceedings, Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate, is expected to repeat denials of genocide and argue that the military operations in question were a legitimate counter-terrorism response to attacks by Rohingya militants.

This week’s proceedings before a panel of 17 judges will not deal with the core allegation of genocide, but The Gambia has requested a court order for Myanmar to halt any activity that may aggravate the dispute. The Gambia will argue that Myanmar’s forces carried out widespread and systematic atrocities under a campaign known as “operation clearance”, from August 2017, that constituted genocide.

Its court petition accused Myanmar of genocidal acts “intended to destroy the Rohingya as a group, in whole or in part, by the use of mass murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence, as well as the systematic destruction by fire of their villages, often with inhabitants locked inside burning houses”.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in 2017 after the military-led crackdown and were forced into squalid camps across the border in Bangladesh.

Hasina Begum said she was among many women raped by Myanmar soldiers, who also burnt down her village. “They have done these things to me, to my relatives and my friends. I can tell them face-to-face, looking them in the eyes, because I am not lying,” she told Reuters.

Leaving the refugee camp in Bangladesh for the first time since she fled, Hasina arrived in The Hague on Monday with two other victims and an interpreter. “I feel great,” Hasina said on the eve of hearings. “Myanmar military raped many of our women. We want justice with the help of the international community.”

Back at the camp, some Rohingya said they were praying to see justice delivered, while others posted on Twitter that they intended to fast to mark the event.

The UN has said the campaign was executed with “genocidal intent”. While the US stopped short of calling it genocide, it said the acts amounted to “ethnic cleansing” and imposed sanctions against military leaders.

The Gambia, a tiny, mainly Muslim West African country, will argue that by either enabling or failing to prevent genocide Myanmar failed to meet its requirements under the convention.

The tribunal, also known as the World Court, has no enforcement powers, but its rulings are final and have significant legal weight.

Reuters

Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi named in Myanmar war crimes case

Rohingya and Latin American human rights groups submitted the lawsuit in Argentina under the principle of universal jurisdiction
World
3 weeks ago

UN lambastes Myanmar’s Aung Suu Kyi over Rohingyas

UN special rapporteur, herself banned from Myanmar, says the former Nobel laureate no longer deserves to be called a democracy activist
World
3 months ago

Not a single Rohingya refugee opts to return to Myanmar

Myanmar is blaming Bangladesh for the second failed attempt to repatriate the Rohingya on Friday
World
3 months ago

