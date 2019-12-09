World / Asia

Several injured, missing as New Zealand volcano erupts

About 50 people were in the vicinity when the eruption began about 3.11am SA time on White Island

09 December 2019 - 08:23 Praveen Menon
An aerial view shows smoke billowing above a crater on White Island, New Zealand, as a volcano erupts on Monday. Picture: GNS SCIENCE via REUTERS
An aerial view shows smoke billowing above a crater on White Island, New Zealand, as a volcano erupts on Monday. Picture: GNS SCIENCE via REUTERS

Wellington — Several people were injured and others reported missing on Monday, as New Zealand mounted a rescue effort after a volcano erupted off the east coast of its North Island, spewing a plume of ash hundreds of metres into the air.

About 50 people were in the vicinity when the eruption began at about 3.11am SA time on White Island, police said on Monday. About 100 people were earlier feared to have been nearby.

White Island is about 50km from the east coast of North Island and huge plumes were visible from the mainland.

“A number of people are reportedly injured and are now being transported to shore,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference, adding that a rescue operation has begun, though it is too early to confirm any injuries or deaths.

“It does appear to be a very significant issue… particularly the scale of people affected, at this stage,” she added.

Many of those affected could be tourists, she said.

At least one of those taken to shore was critically injured, police said. A no-fly zone has been set up, they added.

“I’m not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care,” said Judy Turner, mayor of the nearby coastal town of Whakatāne.

“There were some injuries and the focus is on getting these injured people back safely and to get them to a hospital.”

There seemed to be no danger for people in coastal areas farther away, she added.

The island’s immediate surroundings are hazardous because of the eruption, the National Emergency Management Agency said, adding that falling ash may affect some areas.

The “short-lived eruption” threw an ash plume about 3,658m high, New Zealand’s geoscience agency GNS Science said, but added there are no current signs of an escalation.

The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand’s most active.

Reuters

Anglo’s Quellaveco mine in Peru set to be a game-changer

The century-old mining house has ploughed R79bn into the copper project in a 60-40 partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi
Companies
1 month ago

It’s time to pay up for climate devastation

Envoys at the COP25 meeting in Madrid are discussing how to design a 'loss and damage' mechanism to ease the burden of climate-related devastation ...
World
11 hours ago

Greta Thunberg makes it to Madrid climate summit after low-carbon journey

Thunberg reached Spain after completing a voyage that included a 21-day catamaran voyage across the Atlantic, to reach the conference
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Several injured, missing as New Zealand volcano ...
World / Asia
2.
It’s time to pay up for climate devastation
World / Europe
3.
Big banks and hedge funds fuelled US repo market ...
World
4.
Lebanon’s Hariri re-emerges as candidate for ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Pompeii ready to reveal more of its haunting past

Life

Tourist killed as volcano suddenly erupts on Italian island

World / Europe

Thousands flee erupting Papua New Guinea volcano

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.