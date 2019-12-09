Several injured, missing as New Zealand volcano erupts

Wellington — Several people were injured and others reported missing on Monday, as New Zealand mounted a rescue effort after a volcano erupted off the east coast of its North Island, spewing a plume of ash hundreds of metres into the air.

About 50 people were in the vicinity when the eruption began at about 3.11am SA time on White Island, police said on Monday. About 100 people were earlier feared to have been nearby.

White Island is about 50km from the east coast of North Island and huge plumes were visible from the mainland.

“A number of people are reportedly injured and are now being transported to shore,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference, adding that a rescue operation has begun, though it is too early to confirm any injuries or deaths.

“It does appear to be a very significant issue… particularly the scale of people affected, at this stage,” she added.

Many of those affected could be tourists, she said.

At least one of those taken to shore was critically injured, police said. A no-fly zone has been set up, they added.

“I’m not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care,” said Judy Turner, mayor of the nearby coastal town of Whakatāne.

“There were some injuries and the focus is on getting these injured people back safely and to get them to a hospital.”

There seemed to be no danger for people in coastal areas farther away, she added.

The island’s immediate surroundings are hazardous because of the eruption, the National Emergency Management Agency said, adding that falling ash may affect some areas.

The “short-lived eruption” threw an ash plume about 3,658m high, New Zealand’s geoscience agency GNS Science said, but added there are no current signs of an escalation.

The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand’s most active.

